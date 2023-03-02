BROOKVILLE — A new appreciation for the educational opportunities offered at Jeff Tech was expressed during last week’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board, as Superintendent Erich May reported increased enrollment at the tech school.
In his annual student data report, May said there “are 85 Raiders enrolled at Jeff Tech this year,” an increase of 20 students from two years ago.
Board member Herb McConnell, who represents the BASD on the Jeff Tech board, said, “Jeff Tech has come a long way. Going back to ‘86, when I came here, Jeff Tech was not exactly the star pupil in the school system. Since then, I think people have found that you don’t have to go to college to make a great living. I’m glad the kids are participating as much as they are.”
“There has been a significant attitude change here at Brookville,” McConnell said. “At one time Jeff Tech wasn’t prized. I can say now that it is.”
Fred Park, BASD member serving as chairman of the Jeff Tech Committee, reported that 14 Jeff Tech students recently competed in the District Skills USA competition, bringing home eight medals. Seven students won gold medals and will go on to compete in the state Skills USA event to be held in April.
Looking ahead, Park said recruitment figures show “there could be 600 students at Jeff Tech in the coming school year. It’s been a long time since there have been anywhere near that many. There’s a lot of good things happening there.”
Board president Don Gill said, “We got a touch of that last week when the kids presented themselves. They represented not only themselves and Jeff Tech, but also Brookville in a fantastic manner.”
May cautioned the board that the increased number of Brookville students attending Jeff Tech could affect the budget. “We are paying tuition to Jeff Tech for those kids. Having two years in a row (86 last year) with large enrollment at Jeff Tech, we are looking at potentially a $100,000 increase in what we need to pay to Jeff Tech next year.”
Failing grades/discipline
May said the number of students receiving failing grades and discipline referrals since COVID are decreasing.
Two years ago, during the 2020-21 school year, 357 students received a total of 897 Fs. This year, the number has dropped to 174 students receiving 329 Fs.”Half as many students have Fs,” he said. “This data represents a real recovery from COVID. One thing that I find interesting is that 81 percent of these students with Fs at Hickory Grove were boys and at the high school, 63 percent of those kids are boys.”
During the first half of the 2019-2020 school year, just before the pandemic began, May said there were 447 discipline referrals from the four schools. He said a discipline report could be written for anything “from cussing to throwing a punch.” The first half of this year, the number dropped to 334. “Eighty-four percent” of the referrals at Hickory Grove “are boys, 85 percent at Pinecreek are boys and 73 percent at the high school are boys. This is a concern for school leaders, and this is one of the ways in which our data matches national trends. We need to be increasingly concerned about leaving the boys behind.”
May said “83 percent of the write-ups at the high school are in the junior high. Seventh and eighth grade is a tough time, when the influence of adults is on the decline and the influence of the peer group is on the rise.”
Included in May’s student data report were attendance figures, cyber school, special ed and test data, showing areas where scores “have dipped a little” and areas which “see growth across the board. The total number of students being served by the special ed department continues to increase, and with it come additional costs.”
He said the number of students needing help with speech has increased from 46 students during the 2018-2019 school year to 71 students this year. “It goes to the importance of having dinner with your kids. Even 3- and 4-year-olds need to be exposed to adult vocabulary.” He said “you also see an increased need for occupational therapy. The kids are real good at swiping left to right, they’re not as good at holding stuff. Our increasing reliance on technology to amuse ourselves all day long is having negative impacts, particularly in preschool, K, 1, 2 — that’s where we are seeing kids coming in less able to talk normal talk, because they’re not exposed to it as much; less able to hold implements because they are just swiping. I think it’s bigger than COVID, the increased reliance on technology.”
Park said, “We have stopped doing a lot with what I call penmanship, teaching students. When you do that, they work on their fine motor skills and their gross motor skills when they are using the pencils. I think we stopped doing some things where they should be handling the pencils and the crayons. If they don’t practice those at an early age, they won’t develop those skills.”
In summarizing his report, May said, “The data shows we are out of the pandemic. There is clearly room for improvement on the tests, some more than others. We are seeing a leveling off of grades, attendance and work. We are seeing decreases in cyber school enrollment and special ed.”
May said the number one priority in the district is safety and security for students and staff. Other priorities are “teaching and learning, and meeting the mental, social and physical needs of our students. That is followed closely by extra-curriculars, the things that connect kids to school. A lot of this stuff I am talking about costs more. We are paying more than ever for Jeff Tech, for special ed, for safety and security measures.
“We have a lot of success here to be proud of. We are grateful for the support of our many great partners, the support of the community, grateful for the trust the parents and grandparents are placing in us. One truism in our business is that ‘what’s measured is treasured.’ In some ways it is more important that our kids be good people than that they be good test-takers,” May said. “We are working with the whole student, every child every day.”