BROOKVILLE — Through the generosity of people all over the United States, fourth-grade students at Hickory Grove Elementary School are receiving free books to read each month.
Learning support teacher Heidi Afton began the program in 2018 after hearing about a similar program “from my daughter’s kindergarten teacher in Bismarck, North Dakota. We had moved back and I saw her Facebook post. She was asking for sponsors. It was $9 at the time, to get a book every month” for a student.
Afton decided she could do that for her caseload at the school. “Any books I get beyond that I will give to other teachers for their students,” she said.
One woman has been a sponsor every year since Afton started the program. “She told me she was one of those kids that couldn’t afford books. They never got a book from the book order. She said she doesn’t want another kid to feel like she did when everybody else in the class got a book from the book order and she didn’t.”
This year the book program took on a different look when an anonymous donor pledged to match up to $1,000 in donations so “every kid in fourth grade will get a book.” Afton posted the challenge on Facebook, with 42 donors responding. “We matched the $1,000 and went above, making it possible for 126 students to get a book.”
The price of the books has gone up to $2, so “it is $18 for somebody to sponsor a kid for a year, giving them a new book each month. I’ve had people give $100 to sponsor as many kids as we can. It’s interesting, because it’s not just local people, it’s people all over the United States. They’re not vested in the kids in our district, but they’re vested in the belief that these kids deserve an opportunity to get a book and read.”
Afton said the program is solely supported by sponsorships, which have come from “North Dakota and Vermont and all over the United States. It is really great, the power of encouraging kids to read. One sponsor was the friend of a friend who knew about the program. I think a lot of it stems from wanting books when they were kids. For $18 a student gets nine books and they are theirs to keep; they don’t have to return them.” Afton said another person sent in two sponsorships, one for a student and one for the school library.
The books the students receive each month is a surprise, chosen by Afton through Scholastic Book Club. In September “every fourth-grader got Ninja Kid. Our October book was Roald Dahl, which we will be reading later,” she said.
Afton said the fourth-graders “seem really excited that everyone can have a book. A couple years ago my kids had coined themselves the book fairies. When the book order comes into my room, we divide them up and my little book fairies travel around and deliver them.”
Since Afton started the program six years ago, more than 450 students have received a book. “The power of reading is enormous and for some students getting lost in a great book can be life changing,” she said.