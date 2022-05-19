BROOKVILLE — More than 100 vehicles, from passenger cars to 18-wheelers, filled the parking lot of Truckstops of America Monday as The People’s Convoy passed through Brookville on its way to Hagerstown, Md.
Denis Rhodes of Lebanon, Ohio, joined the convoy in March. “I took a day off from work to ride for a weekend, and I haven’t gone back yet,” he said.
Vehicles in the convoy are decorated with flags and slogans. Rhodes’ SUV is covered with signatures of supporters he has collected along the way. The signatures include those of children as well as adults. License plates on the convoy vehicles are from all four corners of the country.
Rhodes said the purpose of the convoy “is to raise awareness of government corruption. It is not about political parties; it is about our rights and the freedom of future generations.” He said as a member of the convoy he is “surrounded by the most beautiful, patriotic people you can find, spreading unity and love.”
He said he has been overwhelmed by the support people are showing for the convoy, which began in recognition of Canadian truckers who protested the mandate banning them from crossing into the United States if they were not vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The convoy began in California with truckers, not as a protest against the vaccines, but in support of individual rights to choose. The mission statement of The People’s Convoy says, “Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of the United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. . . . It is not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, The Constitution.”
“People have been so supportive,” Rhodes said. “Even in the rain people line the bridges and wave to us, cheering for what we are doing.” He said at times there have been as many as 500 vehicles in the convoy.
Those traveling with the convoy are enthusiastic about their mission. Drew Lobdell, from Columbus, Ohio, said he took a leave of absence from his job to ride with the convoy. “I may dip into my retirement” to continue the journey, he said.
Big D and Hippy Momma, a/k/a Dennis and Adria, are driving a fire truck, which is their home on the road, in the convoy. They plan to stay with the convoy “until it’s done.”
Hippy Momma said when the convoy began, with the protests in Canada, “I watched everything I could.” When the convoy held its first gathering in Hagerstown, “that’s where the game changed.” She spends a lot of time “doing online stuff” and collecting donations of food and fuel for those traveling with the convoy.
In their early 40s, Big D and Hippy Momma said they would like to see more younger people become involved. Pointing to others in the group, she said, “They are in their 60s and 80s; we need younger people to get involved. They are the ones that can make the change.”
Rhodes said they are encouraging people that can’t travel with the convoy to “get involved in their local government. Make changes on the state level. This is all about people coming together.”
When the convoy reaches Hagerstown it will regroup, then travel on to Washington, D.C.
Those traveling with the convoy are passionate about their beliefs and determination to make things better in the United States. “I believe in it enough to leave six kids (ages 5-26) at home,” Hippy Momma said. “I miss them, but I’m doing it for them. If things don’t change, they don’t have a chance.”