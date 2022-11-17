BROOKVILLE — Proud of their service to America, veterans at The Laurels gathered Friday morning to share memories during a Veterans Day program.
Six veterans were presented certificates honoring their service by the Jefferson County Commissioners. Recognized were Lanny Ferraro, David Walton, Ken Himes, Ralph Minich, Ken Sprankle and William “Zeke” Krause.
The guest speaker was Sgt. Parker Jackson from the Army recruiting office in Clarion. He talked about the current situation with the military.
Following the program the veterans and their guests enjoyed refreshments and a time for reminiscing.
Ferraro said he enlisted in the Navy “in 1951, right out of Summerville High School. Going into the Navy was a memorable moment,” he said. Ferraro served aboard a destroyer for four years.
Welton served in Air Force intelligence from 1962 to 1988, including time in Vietnam. His wife, Deanna, remembers her time at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, when her husband was “in charge of a huge antenna. The wives weren’t allowed to know what they were doing,” she said. “So we would get together and one wife would say ‘The Air Force taught my husband to speak Vietnamese’ and another would say ‘The Air Force taught my husband to speak Chinese’ and another would say ‘Well, my husband speaks Korean’ so it wasn’t hard to figure out their conversations.”
Sprankle, who also served in the Navy, agreed, “The wives knew everything.” He was in the Navy from 1959 to 1963, serving on the USS Forrestal. He remembers that during the Cuban Missile Crisis, “As soon as they launched the planes, we thought we were doomed and were expecting to be sunk.”
While serving in the Air Force, Himes had the opportunity to meet Henry Kissinger, when he was Secretary of State. “Dr. Kissinger negotiated the peace between Israel and Syria” in 1973. Himes was a member of the crew that flew Kissinger’s aircraft. “I was in Jerusalem, in Cairo, Damascus. We were over there for 41 days,” he said. “He came up and talked to us.”
