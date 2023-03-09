BROOKVILLE — Wedding gowns to be sold at a bridal tea will benefit a mission trip to Guatemala later this year.
Brides-to-be might find their perfect wedding gown at a bridal fashion show and tea to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville.
The fashion show will feature 19 wedding gowns, as well as gowns for bridesmaids and the mother of the bride. “The wedding dresses are brand new,” in a variety of styles. “They have not been worn,” Peggy Willeumier said. “One has a price tag of over $2,000.” There will also be new shoes, which were donated for the event.
Along with the fashion show, guests will enjoy a tea party. “Jean Parker’s mother-in-law used to collect tea cups, and she had beautiful tea cups. We are using those tea cups,” she said.
The menu will include “ham and cheese sliders, cucumber and dill sandwiches and Caprese flatbread as the appetizers. There will be three kinds of scones with clotted butter and for dessert, mini cheesecakes, mini cookies and sugar cookie fruit tarts, along with Sangria punch and sparkling lemonade,” Tracy Clark said.
Several of the gowns will be “modeled by a couple of our young girls;. others with longer trains will be placed on mannequins,” Clark said.
“It’s just marvelous, because everything for the tea and fashion show is being donated,” Willeumier said. “A couple of our members who were hairdressers will do the girls’ hair, and Brookville Flower Shop has donated a bouquet of flowers as a door prize.”
Following the fashion show the gowns will be sold for a donation. “We are asking for a minimum donation of $25,” Willeumier said, “and we will give all the money to Lisa Keller, of Punxsutawney, to buy food for people in Guatemala. Our group, E.U.M. Families for Missions, will match” whatever money is raised at the tea.
There is no charge to attend the tea and fashion show, but donations will be accepted. Clark said, “We are asking anyone who plans to attend to call the church office at 814-849-2612 or her cell number at 814-715-6840 by March 12 to reserve a ticket. There is no charge for the tickets; we just need to know how much food to prepare.”
“This is the community coming together for the good of another community,” Willeumier said. “All proceeds from the show will be given to Lisa for her team’s mission trip to Guatemala in July.” The trip will be under the guidance of Moving Mountains Mission.
The fashion show and tea is being sponsored by the W.O.W. (Women of Works) group at the church. “We have been working with Lisa Keller for more than 20 years. She was just there to see what they need most. They buy in bulk and measure it out to the families,” Willeumier said. “When I hear the stories she tells of the needs and sacrifice of the people down there, I know that is God at work.”
Willeumier said “100 percent of the money that comes in all goes to help the people in this little town. None of the money goes to the people on the team; they go at their own expense. We hear such wonderful stories from Lisa, how God has worked. It’s when I hear these stories that I know we are supposed to keep on going.”