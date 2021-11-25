BROOKVILLE — An Ohio man is facing charges for causing an accident that resulted in injuries while his license was suspended for a previous accident.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Zachary V. Herman, 20, of Vanwert, Ohio, including accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –second degree misdemeanor, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license, duties at stop sign, and accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property –all summary charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Main Street and State Route 36 near the post office. The officer noted the two vehicles involved appeared to be involved in a head-on crash.
Both vehicles had to be towed away due to disabling damage caused in the accident. Both drivers were out of their vehicles and on the sidewalk when officers arrived. They both reported not being injured in the accident.
In speaking with one of the drivers, Herman, he allegedly admitted to police to driving recklessly and losing control of his truck and hitting the other vehicle head on. A witness of the accident said Herman had been driving recklessly from the Brookville Area High school, to the intersection of the accident. The witness reported seeing Herman run through the stop sign by Rebecca M. Arthur’s Library, and travelling toward the Northside Park area.
The other driver was stopped at the red light at the intersection when Herman hit him.
When asked for his insurance, registration, and license, he was unable to provide a license, telling police he left it at home. Officers later discovered through Herman’s probation officer that his license is suspended because of a crash earlier this year. Officer’s also noted damage to the rear passenger side of the truck, but Herman did not remember hitting anything else.
The other driver’s mother told police she would be taking him to the hospital to be checked. In a follow-up with her, she told police her son was now having hip pain and was being treated for a concussion.
Police were also called back to the area because of damage discovered to the porch railing of the Union Apartments. The officer noticed red paint on the railing consistent with the paint on Herman’s truck, and a tail light lens that matched the truck.
Herman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.