Do you ever feel like everything you touch or try to do crumbles, while other people seem to have that mythical “Midas touch,” where everything they do is an instant success?

Too many times it is easy to feel that we are a failure in life, that we have absolutely no worth to anyone. Years ago I saw a poster that had a picture of a little boy and these words, “I know I’m somebody, ‘cause God don’t make no junk!” That simple little poster packs a powerful message, because no matter how broken we might be, no matter how worthless we think we are, we can still be a blessing.

