Do you ever feel like everything you touch or try to do crumbles, while other people seem to have that mythical “Midas touch,” where everything they do is an instant success?
Too many times it is easy to feel that we are a failure in life, that we have absolutely no worth to anyone. Years ago I saw a poster that had a picture of a little boy and these words, “I know I’m somebody, ‘cause God don’t make no junk!” That simple little poster packs a powerful message, because no matter how broken we might be, no matter how worthless we think we are, we can still be a blessing.
A couple weeks ago I was talking to someone about that, and a story I had read a long time ago came to mind. It has a tremendous lesson for each us, any time we are feeling we are less than perfect.
A water bearer in India had two large pots. One hung on each end of a pole, which she carried across her neck.
One of the pots had a crack in it. While the other pot was perfect, and always delivered a full portion of water at the end of the long walk from the stream to the mistress’s house, the cracked pot arrived only half full.
For two years this went on daily, with the bearer delivering only one and a half pots full of water to her master’s house. The perfect pot was proud of its accomplishments, perfect to the end for which it was made. But the poor cracked pot was ashamed of its own imperfection, and miserable that it was able to accomplish only half of what it had been made to do. After two years of what it perceived to be a bitter failure, it spoke to the water bearer one day by the stream: “I am ashamed of myself, and I want to apologize to you.”
“Why?” asked the bearer. “What are you ashamed of?”
“I have been able, for these past two years, to deliver only half my load because this crack in my side causes water to leak out all the way back to your mistress’s house. Because of my flaws, you have to do all of this work, and you don’t get full value from your efforts,” the pot said.
The water bearer felt sorry for the old cracked pot, and in her compassion she said, “As we return to the mistress’s house, I want you to notice the beautiful flowers along the path.”
Indeed, as they went up the hill, the old cracked pot took notice of the sun warming the beautiful wild flowers on the side of the path, and this cheered it some.
But at the end of the trail, it still felt bad because it had leaked out half its load, and so again it apologized to the bearer for its failure. The bearer said to the pot, “Did you notice that there are flowers only on your side of the path, but not on the other pot’s side?
“That’s because I have always known about your flaw, and I took advantage of it. I planted flower seeds on your side of the path, and every day while we walk back from the stream, you’ve watered them.
“For two years I have been able to pick these beautiful flowers to decorate my mistress’s table. Without you being just the way you are, she would not have this beauty to grace her house.”
None of us is perfect — yet. But even our flaws, imperfections and shortcomings can be used to bless another. Remember, God don’t make junk.
Thought for the week — It is never too late to be what you might have been. (George Eliot)