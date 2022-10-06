Lately I have been reading about the “double portions” in the Bible, and lots of times when we are shopping we might find some of the items on our list are a BOGO (buy one, get one). Getting twice what we hoped for or expected is often a pleasant surprise.
Recently I bought a bag of Dove dark chocolates, and found that I was getting a double portion. Not only was the chocolate a treat, so was the inspirational thought printed on the inside of each wrapper. Some of those thoughts are definitely worth pondering.
Today is your day — Each new today that we are given is God’s gift to us. Someone once said that what we do with that day is our gift to God. Today is my day. I can choose whether I will use this day to help someone or to hurt someone; in so doing I either help or hurt myself. Today is my day to be encouraged by the possibilities that lie ahead or be discouraged by the defeats that are trying to follow me wherever I go. Today is your day. How have you chosen to use it?
Don’t stop until you’re proud — Pride in our work is a lesson that seems too many people are forgetting in today’s society. Get it done as fast as you can and don’t worry about the quality of the work. It doesn’t matter if you are packing groceries at the supermarket, scrubbing toilets, decorating a cake or writing a document that everyone will know is yours, don’t stop until you are proud. Proud that you have done the very best you know how to do with what you have been given to work with. Even if it seems like a little thing that no one will notice, people do notice and people do remember. Don’t stop what you are doing until you are proud of what you have accomplished.
Throw kindness around like confetti — If you have ever been in a shower of confetti, you know those little bits of paper stick to you for a long time and a handful of confetti can touch a lot of people. So it is with kindness. One kindness given today might inspire someone to share that same kindness tomorrow and start a chain reaction. The more kindnesses we do, the more we will be blessed. Sometimes that blessing is just the good feeling that comes from knowing that for a moment or two we made someone else feel special, with no thought of reward for ourselves.
Be-YOU-nique — When we were little kids, we all had someone we wanted to be like when we grew up. Maybe it was a movie star or a superhero, a singer or even the next-door neighbor. Sometimes it is a rough lesson that we can’t be just like someone else, that we have to be our own unique, special selves. Each one of us has been given talents, skills, abilities, gifts — whatever you want to call them — that no one else has, because each one of us is unique and special, created in a special moment in time. Because of those gifts that are unique to us, each one of us is a one-of-a-kind creation. When we are being the best that we can with the gifts we have been given, we will find that we don’t have to worry about being just like someone else. Many years ago there was a song, written by Bill Gaither, that said, “He made you special, you’re the only one of your kind.” Don’t ever be ashamed of who you are. Be-YOU-nique.
Thought for the week — If God had wanted me otherwise, He would have created me otherwise. (Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)