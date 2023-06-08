The other day I opened a piece of candy and written on the inside of the wrapper was this message: “A smile is the quickest way to brighten a room.”
How true.
It is hard not to feel good when someone smiles at you, because usually it means they are happy to see you, happy to be with you. There are few things in life that are more beautiful than the smile on a child’s face when you walk into a room. And when they smile, how can you not smile back at them?
At the end of a long, hard day, the smile from a family member or even a friend can for a few moments erase the tiredness we had felt just minutes ago. That smile can even restore the strength we need to finish the tasks of the day.
During the past few weeks, as I attended graduation ceremonies, I saw lots of people smiling. Seniors were smiling because they had received that long-awaited diploma. Parents were smiling with pride in their child’s accomplishments. Teachers and principals were smiling at the success of another group of young men and women, ready to step out and take their place in the adult world. Others were smiling just because it was a moment of happiness for all involved.
People might think I’m crazy, but I am sure that even my kitties smile, especially when they are stretched out on the bed and I scratch under their chins. I know those are smiles of contentment that I see on their little faces.
Another candy wrapper said “smiles are free, so share them.” In this day and age, very few things worth having are free. But some people are very generous with their smiles, asking nothing in return. But when a smile is returned, it is a double blessing, for those who gave and those who received.
Some years ago there was a saying that told us to “keep smiling; it makes people wonder what you’ve been up to.” That is true, especially when people know you have been going through a rough time. More than once I’ve had people ask why I am smiling. It’s easy to answer: Because I am blessed. Yes, I’ve had a lot of heartache and sorrow, trials and tribulations the past four years, but I have also had more blessings than I could have expected.
God gives us many, many reasons to smile, and often some of those reasons will come on even the darkest of days. Soon after I met Rex I realized he had a very special smile. It was special because it was only for me; I was the only one who ever saw it. Even now, nearly 17 months after he went home, I can still remember that special smile, and it brings back good memories to brighten lonely days.
A couple years ago I heard a song I had never heard before, sung by Mark Lowry. The song is about a picture that shows Jesus laughing. One line in the song refers to “God’s smiling eyes.” Can you think of anything better than having God smile at you, knowing that what you have done or said has given him pleasure?
Some of the newer translations of the Bible also talk about people who smiled — Job, Hannah, Jacob — when burdens were lifted. When Jacob finally made peace with his brother, Esau, he said, “to see your friendly smile is like seeing the face of God!” (Genesis 33:10, NLT).
Smiles are free; they don’t cost anything except a simple thought and a moment of time. But maybe seeing your smile is just what someone needs today. It might make all the difference in their day.
Thought for the week — Be the reason someone smiles. (Roy T. Bennett)