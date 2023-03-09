The other day I heard a lady say, “We need to read about good things that are happening, because there is so much bad stuff in the news these days.”
She was right. Listening to the nightly news and even looking at the headlines on the Internet can be downright depressing. We have allowed evil to become the normal way of life.
Seldom a day goes by that we don’t hear reports of murders, robberies, corruption, shootings — if it is bad, it makes the headlines. Seldom are the good deeds of people reported and if they are, they get brief mention if a “filler” is needed at the end of the newscast.
Perhaps part of the problem is that so much of society, especially since COVID, has become wrapped in secrecy while at the same time crying out “transparency.” Everybody says they want to be transparent, but details are worked out in secret, behind closed doors.
Thankfully, there are good things happening, all around us. We just have to keep our eyes and ears open. We don’t have to look to national or international news to try to find good things happening. Good things are happening daily in our own little community.
Recently we saw how students at Hickory Grove worked together to send messages of kindness and encouragement to other students. We saw a letter a couple weeks ago saying that many in the community had donated time and gifts to make Christmas happier for youngsters who have little or nothing. Last week we heard about volunteers who are going on mission trips to help those who are tired and hungry in neighboring countries. Yes, good things are happening right here in Brookville.
Watching a movie the other day, I thought of all these events when someone in the movie said, “Isn’t it amazing what happens when we spread love and kindness?” Those little acts of kindness often make memories that last a lifetime.
That comment reminded me of one of my favorite little stories:
Early one morning, an old man was walking along the shore after a big storm had passed and found the vast beach littered with starfish as far as the eye could see, stretching in both directions.
Off in the distance, the old man noticed a small boy approaching. As the boy walked, he paused every so often and as he grew closer, the man could see that he was occasionally bending down to pick up an object and throw it into the sea. The boy came closer still and the man called out, “Good morning! May I ask what it is that you are doing?”
The young boy paused, looked up, and replied “Throwing starfish into the ocean. The tide has washed them up onto the beach and they can’t return to the sea by themselves,” the youth replied. “When the sun gets high, they will die, unless I throw them back into the water.”
The old man replied, “But there must be tens of thousands of starfish on this beach. I’m afraid you won’t really be able to make much of a difference.”
The boy bent down, picked up yet another starfish and threw it as far as he could into the ocean. Then he turned, smiled and said, “It made a difference to that one!”
All it takes is one small kindness from any one of us to make a difference in a life. Yes, there is bad news all around us; but with one little kindness, we can also make good news, for someone.
p p p
Thought for the week — It only takes a spark, to get a fire glowing. (Kurt Kaiser)