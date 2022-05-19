Next week most of our local and area seniors will be receiving their high school diplomas, while others have already received their college diplomas.
Commencements seem to offer the perfect opportunity for those of us who already walked that path to give advice to the new graduates. Remembering the advice that was given to me many years ago, I would share these tidbits.
- Listen to all the advice that is offered. People usually aren’t trying to be bossy when they offer advice; they are offering advice because they may love that person and want him/her to avoid pitfalls they have already stumbled through. Not all advice has to be accepted, but it’s always worth listening to, if for no other reason than to show respect.
- Choose your own path in life. Don’t let others convince you to do what you are not comfortable doing. I have a friend who followed the advice of family members in choosing her career, rather than doing what she truly loved to do, and now she is miserable.
- Don’t be afraid of failure. Everyone makes mistakes and fails at something, many times more than once. If none of us ever made a mistake, there would be no challenges in life, no reason to try to improve ourselves and to do better the next time. President Abraham Lincoln failed in at least three business ventures and was defeated in eight elections before becoming President. He never stopped trying. Many of today’s most famous athletes have stories of having lost, but not quitting. When we are afraid to try, we are already defeated.
- Choose a mate you will be happy with “until death do you part.” A few days ago I saw an older couple walking down the sidewalk, holding hands. I believe I was still in high school when they were married, so they have been together a long time. There is nothing more comforting than having a marriage partner who has also become your best friend, the one you can tell about everything that happened at work that day and know that you will have a shoulder to lean on when it’s needed. The longer you are together, the more you will be able to draw strength from each other — and give strength when it is needed.
- Most of all, don’t depend on yourself, your own wisdom, your own strength. Depend on the Lord. He has all the right answers and his timing is always perfect.
To all graduates, congratulations and best wishes for a future that is filled with bright promises and success.
p p p
Thought for the week — You’re never a loser until you quit trying. (Mike Ditka)