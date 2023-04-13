Somewhere, somehow we have lost one of our most beautiful gifts — the ability to listen. Not to hear, but to listen.
Every day we are surrounded by all types of sounds. Some are pleasant, some are not so pleasant. But they are there. Sometimes we get so used to those sounds that we don’t even hear them. Sometimes we just hear “the noise.”
When Rex came to Ramsaytown almost 27 years ago, he came from Columbus, Ohio, a city of nearly one million people. He said one of the hardest things for him to adjust to was the quietness in the village. Sure there were birds singing and a dog barking here and there, and even a vehicle passing by now and then. But it was quiet. He said for the first few months he was here, he kept his television turned on all the time, just to hear some voices, some noise. Most of the time he wasn’t listening to what was being said, but he could hear the noise.
Too many times we are like that. We hear what is being said, but we aren’t listening. Most of us are blessed with the gift of hearing, but listening requires us to pay attention, to understand what is being said.
More than once I have heard a teacher saying to his/her students, “You just aren’t listening.” Perhaps they heard the teacher giving an assignment, but were distracted by something else in the classroom and weren’t listening to the instructions.
A few years back I had a young girl in my Sunday school class who never “listened” to the instructions when we were working on a class project. I would tell my class what and how something needed to be done, and then she would be upset when her efforts failed. Why? Because she heard the words, but didn’t listen to them.
Even as adults, we often hear the words but fail to listen to the message. Pastors that I have talked with often question why people come to their church, “because they don’t listen to the message.” Sitting in the pews, possibly nodding in agreement with everything the pastor is saying, as soon as the last “Amen” is spoken, they are out the door, the words in the sermon forgotten. They heard, but didn’t listen.
Every day we hear people talking to us, and we have become so accustomed to their voice that we hear most of the words they are speaking, but how often do we really listen to what they are saying? Do we listen well enough to feel the pain they are feeling, to hear the unspoken cry for help? Sometimes when someone is telling us about something they achieved, we see it as just something that person did. But maybe for that person it was a real victory, a triumph over a struggle they had been facing for a long time. Do we really listen to what they are saying, so we can share in their celebration, or do we let it go with a simple “that’s nice” or “good job” when they need something more from us? Do we listen to the loneliness in a person’s voice when they say “you can call me any time” (and we know who really means that and who is just being polite) or when someone says “come and see me”? Are we really listening?
We come face to face with the whole gamut of emotions all the time, and it is very, very easy to close our eyes and ears when we don’t want to get involved. But when we take the time to listen, not just hear, what is being said to us, often we find new opportunities that become blessings in our life. And sometimes, by listening to the unspoken words of others, we find healing for our own loneliness, pain and sorrow.
Thought for the week — Listening is as powerful as loving. (Amit Kalantri)