Looking around us last week we saw that almost overnight trees were budding and flower bushes were blooming, bringing those long-awaited touches of color back to us. Here and there fields are being plowed and readied for spring planting. Soon families will be busy planting their flower and vegetable gardens.
It is always exciting to watch those gardens, waiting for the first little plant to poke its head up through the soil, letting us know good things — whether they be beautiful flowers or fruits and veggies for our dinner table — are coming soon. As we watch our gardens, each day those precious plants are a little bigger, a little stronger.
The other day I was in a store and just happened to notice a rack of pocket notebooks. One of the notebooks had these words on the cover: “Don’t be afraid to grow.” When I saw that I immediately thought of a movie I had just seen. One of the characters was given an opportunity for a promotion, but he hesitated, saying he was good at what he was doing and what if he accepted the promotion and suddenly wasn’t good. He was afraid to grow, until someone reminded him that his good might become better.
Many times we are like that — we are afraid to grow. The reasons often come from our own fears: what if I don’t know what to do, what if I fail, what if other people don’t like me. Sometimes we just don’t want to step out of our comfort zone.
Where would we be if the seeds we planted in our gardens could think for themselves and decided they liked the warmth and protection of being hidden in the ground, and decided they didn’t want to grow? Our labor would have been in vain, and our gardens would remain empty.
As children I think we probably all said, “I can’t wait to grow up,” because we had dreams and ambitions, fantasies about all the things we could do and enjoy as adults. As children, we were anxious, not afraid, to grow. But somehow between those years of innocent anticipation and actually arriving at adulthood, something changed. Too many times we become more cautious, more afraid to keep growing. In stagnating ourselves, being afraid to grow, we miss out on tremendous blessings and opportunities that are out there waiting for us. Because of that fear of growing, we might miss out on new friendships that will last a lifetime, new adventures that will make never-to-be-forgotten memories, new opportunities to change another person’s life while changing our own for bigger and better things.
Plants don’t grow from a seed to ready-to-harvest overnight. It takes time and nourishment — sunshine, water and maybe even some plant food. So we must also keep ourselves watered and fed with positive thoughts, ambitions and relationships if we really want to grow. And we must make sure we don’t keep ourselves hidden in darkness (alone), but allow the sunshine of others, and most of all our Creator, to warm our lives and help us to grow. Good undoubtedly will become better.
Don’t be afraid to grow.
p p p
Thought for the week — Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. (Mark Twain)