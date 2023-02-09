I do not believe that any one of us is an accident, a mistake or an “oops!” I believe we were each born for a reason.
At the state fair convention last month, Jefferson County Fair Queen Claire Haines shared with the audience her favorite Bible verse, Esther 4:14, which is also one of my favorite verses. When faced with a challenge that could literally cost her life, Mordecai told Esther, “Who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
I truly believe each one of us was created for a reason, and that reason might be just around the corner. Next Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, a day when we can freely express our love for another. Although Valentine’s Day is mostly promoted as a day for romantic love, our lives are not limited to romantic love. Like a beautiful jewel, love has many facets. We have love for our parents, children, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, friends, pets and the partner with whom we walk through life. All are love, but each one is different. Perhaps that is why we are here at this time, to give the love that one or more of those persons needs to receive. Perhaps the person who needs to receive some love for Valentine’s Day is a stranger we may never actually meet.
One might ask, how can I show love to a stranger I may never meet. It’s not hard, when we keep our heart and ears open. Is it mentioned at your church that someone doesn’t have a winter coat? If your checkbook or credit card allows, buy a new coat for that person. Is someone filling a care package for a needy family? Why not go to the store and grab a few items you can add to the box?
There are many who are not strangers, just forgotten, who also need to feel loved. It really doesn’t cost much, just a little time and a couple dollars, to send a Valentine card to someone in a nursing home or hospital. For some, your card might be the only one they receive. I know, because I have been on both sides of that coin.
Not everyone has a romantic relationship in their life at this time, but everyone does have that hidden desire to be loved. Perhaps there is someone out there that only we can touch with an expression of love — whether it be a bowl of warm soup for someone who is hungry, a jacket for someone who is cold, a flower for one who is discouraged, a hug for someone who is grieving or lonely, or a simple little card just to let that person know that someone is thinking about them and cares.
One of my other favorite verses in the Bible is found in John 15:13, when Jesus told his disciples, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” We may not have to give our lives to prove that we love others, but we may have to set aside some of our own wants and desires to meet the needs of others, in that sense laying down our lives to show our love to others.
Who knows but what we were put here at this time for that very purpose? Guaranteed, the blessings we receive will far outweigh the love that we share.
Happy Valentine’s Day.
Thought for the week — The love we give away is the only love we keep. (Elbert Hubbard)