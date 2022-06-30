This weekend we will celebrate the 246th year of our independence, the beginning of this great nation — the United States of America.
The birth of this country didn’t just happen; it was bought with a price. Men and women, boys and girls, banded together with courage to fight for freedom to enjoy life. Much blood was shed and lives were given as a sacrifice to this dream which became a reality on July 4, 1776.
Our founding fathers undoubtedly spent much time in writing the documents which would guide this nation and guarantee the freedoms that everyone cherished. They didn’t have the internet, cell phones and all the other media that give us instant access to information that we want or think we need. They had their knowledge of history, the knowledge of what they didn’t want for this new country, and the knowledge of what their people wanted in this new land. And they had their Bibles to guide them, not to dictate how Americans should live, but to guide them in truths that would make our country grow and prosper.
Founded on those principals, the United States of America did grow and prosper and eventually became recognized as a powerhouse around the world. But somewhere along the way, Americans lost that vision of our founding fathers.
Less than 100 years after that battle for independence and the framing of our Constitution, President Abraham Lincoln realized what was happening to this country. In one of his speeches he said, “We have forgotten the Gracious Hand that preserved us in peace, and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us; and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that these blessings were produced by some superior virtue and wisdom of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving Grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us. It behooves us, then, to humble ourselves before the offended Power, to confess our national sins, and to pray for clemency and forgiveness.”
In the almost-150 years since Lincoln said those words, life in the United States has changed even more. I’m not sure our founding fathers — men of great integrity and intelligence — would even recognize our country if they were able to come back.
Instead of remaining united states, we have become a divided nation. It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation, the other party is always wrong — at least according to the media. Those who still cling to the teachings of the Bible are now considered to be terrorists. Government mandates are teaching our youngest children that they don’t have to obey their parents, that they are free to make their own choices about things they don’t even understand, and if mom and dad can’t pay for those choices, the government will.
But in spite of all this turmoil, there is still a remnant, perhaps even more, of people who still believe in the ideals of our founding fathers, who still believe in what the United States of America was and can be again. That remnant is made up of the people who aren’t ashamed to stand when the national anthem is played. They are the ones who still salute the flag, having removed their hats and placing their hand over their heart. They are the ones who remember the sacrifices that were made, realizing that all the history we have behind us can make us even stronger today. And they are the ones who aren’t ashamed to say, “God bless America!”
This weekend as we celebrate our country with parades, picnics, fireworks and more, let’s not forget that the Lord said if we will pray, he will hear from heaven and heal our land once again. As I pray, I will also be standing to say I am proud to be an American — God bless America!
Thought for the week — I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him. (Abraham Lincoln)