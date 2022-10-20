It’s beginning to look a little bit like Christmas, as decorations and gift suggestions are starting to fill the shelves in many stores. With only 55 shopping days left until Christmas, maybe it’s not too early to start making our list, or checking it twice if it is already made.
Watching shows and movies on TV, and listening to speakers at various programs these past few months, one message seems to be recurring — beauty is not what is seen on the outside, but what comes from within.
Perhaps that is something good to remember as we begin preparing for our celebration of Christmas this year. For many, the celebration will be much different than it was last year because family members and friends are no longer with us. Other circumstances in lifestyles many also affect this year’s celebrations. But even with all these changes, Christmas can still be beautiful when we remember to look on the inside.
One movie that I watched had a Santa talking to children at the mall. Instead of asking what they wanted to receive for Christmas, he asked what they were planning to give for Christmas. He told them that giving to others makes us feel even better than receiving.
I believe he was right. Giving to others does make us feel good, especially when we know the gift made that other person feel loved, special, appreciated, needed and all those other warm and cozy feelings we all value. True, everyone enjoys receiving gifts, too. But is it the gift itself that is so special, or knowing that someone cared enough to give of their time and energy, to care enough to remember us even if the gift was a dime-store card? Cards are wonderful gifts, because they can be read over and over again, sometimes treasured for years or even a lifetime. It’s not the size or the cost of the gift that matters; it is the reason it was given, the love that wrapped the gift, the beauty that came from within.
Soon we will all be enjoying the beautiful lights which will decorate our homes and communities. But even more beautiful will be the true beauty we might be privileged to see in others.
During this Christmas season, I would like to challenge each of you to look deep within yourselves and find that tiny little spot of beauty you might have overlooked in the past — by giving of yourself to someone not on your Christmas list.
The other day I received a check in the mail from an older woman, asking me to pack a shoebox for her to give through Operation Christmas Child. She is not able to do it herself, and she will most likely never meet the child who receives that box. But that little boy or girl will know that somewhere, someone cared enough to send a Christmas gift their way. And they will see the inner beauty of that person, whom they will know only through their imagination. Since my own shoeboxes are nearly complete, it will be fun to pack another.
For several years now the Lord has put someone on our hearts at Christmas, someone who needed to know that they hadn’t been forgotten by the world. He has done it again this year, and I know he will do it for you, too, if he is asked. There are lonely folks in nursing homes, children in need and even neighbors who might need a gift as simple as a phone call or a visit.
As Dr. Seus said, “To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” Wouldn’t that be a wonderful gift to have on Christmas, the joy of knowing that someone has learned the true meaning of Christmas because of the inner beauty they saw in you?
p p p
Thought for the week — Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most. (Ruth Carter Stapleton)