For me, one of the most touching things to see is a father walking somewhere, holding the hand of his small son or daughter. It is even more precious when the child is looking up at “Daddy” with complete trust and happiness.
As we celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, all of us will have memories of our days with our dad, whether we were young or old. Some memories might not be so pleasant (like those proverbial necessary trips to the woodshed!), but hopefully most memories are good.
While dad is still with us, memories might not seem too important. But the minute he is gone, never to return, suddenly memories of things we had forgotten for years come flooding back. And while those memories keep coming back, so do ideas of things we could have, maybe should have, done for our dad while he was with us.
For those who still have their father, dad, pop, cherish the gift you have been given. Perhaps that special man is not your biological father, but a step-father, foster father or father-in-law. Maybe he is just a special friend who has become like a father with the love and caring he has shown to you. On Father’s Day, find some way to let him know just how important he is in your life. You know what he means to you; let him know.
If your dad is no longer here, cherish the memories. Share one of those memories with a brother or sister, a child or grandchild, or your mom if she is still here. Everyone has at least one “I remember when . . .” story.
Think about the legacy your dad left behind. If you aren’t sure what that legacy is, look in the mirror. Each one of us is part of the legacy our dad gave to the world. When the world looks at us, what do they see? What does the life we are living tell them about our dad? Perhaps more than we realize.
But all the responsibility for honoring dad doesn’t fall on the shoulders of his children. Dad has a responsibility, too, to earn the respect of his children. Many years ago I read a poem I have never forgotten, because it applies not only to fathers, but to anyone who is responsible for setting an example for children. The first lines of the poem are a request, “Walk a little plainer, Daddy, said a little boy so frail. I’m following in your footsteps, and I don’t want to fail . . . for you are leading me.”
Whether or not the man we call dad (as well as all those other dads who have influenced our life) is still with us, we have another Father we need to honor on Father’s Day. His physical time on earth was brief and ended long before any of us was born. But our Heavenly Father leaves footsteps every day in which we can follow, and there is no confusion as to where they are leading, for God’s footsteps are very plain.
On Father’s Day, take at least a few moments to honor your dad. Remember all those dads who have touched your life, and most of all, remember your Heavenly Father. You will be glad you did.
Thought for the week — The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking. (Dan Pearce)