Last week Jefferson County lost one of its heroes when Jim Grant, of Brockway, stepped out of this life into his eternal reward.
Among many other services to his community, Jim served as secretary of the Jefferson County Fair Authority for more years than I can remember. That is where I met him.
It didn’t take very long to realize that Jim was a walking encyclopedia when it came to things that had happened at the fairgrounds. Many times I would call on him for a picture or a bit of background information. Not once did he ever refuse when I asked for help. He might say it would take him some time to find what I needed, but the answer always came. Most of the time he could pinpoint the date within a month or two before he even started to look through his files. His ability to remember names and dates was phenomenal, a gift I often envied.
Every time I was at an event at the fairgrounds, Jim was there, often accompanied by his wife, Evelyn. They were never at the forefront, but always seemed to be working behind the scenes. But when you needed them, somehow they were right where you needed them to be!
One of my favorite memories of Jim is how he would sound the gong to let the second-graders know it was time to move onto their next station as they enjoyed the activities at Safety Day. He always had a smile for the little ones as they ran past him.
I don’t know that I ever saw Jim get angry, but occasionally he would get frustrated — for a few moments — then things would be worked out and he was back to his pleasant self.
Besides all his work at the fair, Jim found time for many other activities in his church and community and most of all, his family. Because he was a teacher for many years, I imagine there aren’t too many people in his hometown that didn’t have the opportunity to know him at one time or another.
The last time I saw Jim was at a dinner about a month ago. He sat across the table from me, and honored me by saying he wanted me to write his retirement story, as soon as he pulled a couple more things together. But the Lord had a different kind of retirement story in mind.
Jim personified so many of those qualities that we all hope others will see in us — kindness, gentleness, devotion, loyalty, determination, commitment and so much more. Will he be missed? Absolutely. Will his legacy live on? Forever.
Thought for the week — Live so that when your children think of fairness and integrity, they think of you. (H. Jackson Brown Jr.)