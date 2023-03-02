We are in that time of year where it’s not quite spring, although we have been given glimpses, and winter is almost over, but hasn’t left us yet.
Valentine’s Day is past, and Easter is yet a few weeks away, so how can we break the emotional slump that sometimes gives us a punch this time of the year? Well, looking at a list of all the “celebrations” being held in March, there are actually some unique activities we could enjoy, if we allow ourselves to be a little creative.
National Celery Month — Celery is often by-passed in the grocery stores, unless we need it for a special recipe. But did you know, celery has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Benefits include preventing gallstones, aiding in indigestion, and helping to lower blood pressure. Besides that, celery is incredibly low in calories while being high in fiber, potassium, and vitamins A and C. To celebrate National Celery Month, it might be interesting to see how many meals can include celery in one way or another during the month.
National Peanut Month — Dating back nearly 8,000 years to Peru, peanuts pack in a lot of goodness — plenty of proteins, healthy carbs, and as many as 30 key nutrients. They are good for your heart as well as your mental health, and there are plenty of ways to use peanuts — George Washington Carver came up with 300! One story tells that in a discussion with Booker T. Washington, Carver said: “All my life, I have risen regularly at four in the morning to go into the woods and talk with God. That’s where he reveals his secrets to me. When everybody else is asleep, I hear God best and learn my plan. This morning I asked him why he made the peanut. He told me, ‘Separate the peanut into water, fats, oils, gums, resins, sugars, starches, and amino acids. Then recombine these under my three laws of compatibility, temperature, and pressure. Then, the Lord said, then you will know why I made the peanut!” Personally, I can’t think of too many things that are better than a handful of salty peanuts on top of a Mexican sundae — under the whipped cream and cherry, of course!
If you are looking for a little shorter type of celebration, try:
National Bubble Week — This year it will be held March 20-27, to welcome spring. More than 20 years ago Hasbro (great maker of toys!) started the celebration and since then the fun iridescence of bubbles has become synonymous with spring, making them an apt symbol. The week is a great time to invite kids and adults alike to kick off the season by blowing bubbles in the great big outdoors.
Celebrate Your Name Week — Next week (March 5-11), we all have the opportunity to learn what our names have been down through the years. It is really easy to find the origin and meaning of our names, and gives us a chance to reflect on our names and how our life might match those meanings. A bit of fun can include finding out how many people share your name — according to one website, more than 400 people share my name in the United States!
It’s easy to get in a winter-slump about this time of the year, but it can also be just as easy to get out of that slump by being a little creative. Spring is just around the corner, but in the meantime, grab a handful of celery and peanuts, get your bubbles ready and find out what your names mean — you just might be surprised!
Thought for the week — Every moment in our lives is a miracle we should enjoy instead of ignoring. (Yoko Ono)