A few days ago I was walking towards my house and noticed a very bright yellow spot right in the middle of an otherwise dreary gray flower bed. It was the first dandelion of spring smiling up at the world!
I know most people don’t like dandelions; see them only as pesky weeds. But those bright little flowers have a powerful message for us. No matter how much they are trampled down, disliked, maybe even cursed, they keep springing back to shine their brightness for all the world to see.
How many times do we let little things defeat us with discouragement, fear, a feeling of uselessness, instead of springing back to give it another try?
A couple more steps and I noticed two little pink spots in the corner of the flower bed. Two of the hyacinths I had planted a couple years ago were also peeking up at the world. They are just tiny little flowers, maybe a couple inches tall. but even when snow showers and winter temperatures came back, they didn’t wither away. They are still standing perky and tall (well, as tall as two inches can be!), adding a spot of bright color to the darkness around them.
They are just little flowers, but they were ready and willing to pop up out of the ground and face whatever was waiting for them. So many times we look at what we think is out there waiting for us and we retreat into the safety and comfort of wherever we are at the moment. Most times, when we gather up the courage, if that’s what it takes, to go out and face the world, we discover that things aren’t nearly as bad as we imagined.
As we put off doing the things we know we should be doing, it’s amazing how many excuses we can find to justify our procrastination. It’s hard. I’d feel awkward do that. I’m not ready to try something new; I like how things are now. I’m so busy right now; tomorrow I’ll have more time (and how many times has the tomorrow never come?).
We are in the midst of Holy Week, looking back on a man whose action changed the world. Being God, he knew what was on the path ahead of him. He could have made excuses, said he wasn’t quite ready to do that, that maybe the next year would be a better time. But he didn’t. Not one excuse was ever uttered. Even when he was in the garden praying and the human man who had walked the earth for 33 years said “O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me” (Matthew 26:39). But his very next words were, “nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.” Jesus knew what he had to do and he did it.
Those little flowers knew what their purpose was, and they did it. I was blessed, and at least one other person saw them and was also blessed. None of us is an accident; we were all born for a purpose. Will we make excuses for the things we don’t want to do, or will we be like those little flowers, adding a touch of brightness for all who want to see? Most importantly, will we be like Jesus, and do what we know we need to do, without making excuses?
As we celebrate Easter this weekend, may you be blessed in knowing the cross and the tomb became empty — for us.
Thought for the week — There are always flowers for those who want to see them. (Henri Matisse)