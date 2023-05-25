It is that time of year when everyone who is past the age of high school graduation has words of advice for the 2023 graduates. Some might be remembered, but most will be forgotten over the years.
Last week I came across a little Bible study written for teens. The message was “Dare To Be Different.” The lesson focused on heroes from the Bible who dared to be different, who weren’t content with the status quo, who didn’t give in to peer pressure. When they stood for what they knew was the right thing to do, their lives were blessed.
It’s not always easy to stand up for what we believe, to be the odd man out. The one who is different. But sometimes we do have to be the one who is different. Sometimes we have to be the one to accept the advice given by those who have already walked the path we are now taking. Sometimes we have to be different and realize that most times advice and warnings are not given to be bossy or controlling, but to help avoid pitfalls along the way.
Sometimes we have to be the one who is different, the one who is willing to ask for and accept help in difficult situations, rather than thinking we can do it ourselves and failing.
Sometimes we have to be the one who is humble. Being humble does not mean we have to be a doormat, letting others tell us what to do, where to go, what to say and so on. It means we recognize that all others are just as important as we are, because they, too, have thoughts, dreams, ambitions and feelings. Sometimes, when we find ourselves in positions of authority or influence, we have to remember that authority means others are depending on us, that whatever title we might be carrying in front of our name is not a ticket to special privileges.
Sometimes we have to remember to be kind to others, not because we are not kind, but sometimes we get so busy that we forget to notice when others are hurting. Kindness can be anything from a polite word or a smile to something much bigger, depending on the need and circumstance. We have to dare to be different, because in being kind we are often putting the needs of others ahead of our own.
Sometimes we have to dare to be different, and respond to any given situation with dignity and honor. Do we want to be respected by others? Do we want people to be proud to be seen with us, not because of what we can do for them, but because they appreciate the friendship we can offer? Do we keep promises we have made, whether they be large or small? Do we show others the same respect we hope to receive?
Many times daring to be different means that we will find ourselves standing alone, especially if we are daring to put our faith in God, even though that is no longer politically correct.
Daring to be different is not always the easy path to choose, when we choose that path because we know it is right, not because we think it is “a right” that we have been given. There is a big difference.
Daring to be different — standing for what the world knows is right, not necessarily popular — will bring honor, respect, friendship and other blessings into our lives. Those are rewards that cannot be purchased but are earned. But when it comes right down to it, isn’t a good name worth it?
Dare to be different.
Thought for the week — There is always light . . . if we are brave enough to be it. (Amanda Gorman)