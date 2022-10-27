A few days ago I saw a little note that said “Don’t talk about it, just be about it.”
I couldn’t get that little thought out of my head that morning, because I kept thinking about how easy it is to talk about doing something, in essence making promises, but how much easier it is not to do what we have talked about doing.
Probably the best — or worst — example becomes very evident about this time of year, when politicians are making their mountains of promises of what they are going to do to help the people when they are elected to whatever office it is they are seeking. Those promises are easily made, but many times are just as quickly and easily forgotten once the votes have been recorded.
About three years ago we had someone promise us with all the sincerity they had at the time that from that point forward, every time it snowed they would be there to shovel our walks. I have yet to see them on our doorstep with shovel in hand. Promises are so easily made with the best of intentions, and are so easily broken.
Sadly, I fear we are all guilty of talking about what we are going to do, whether we are making that promise to ourselves or to others. But somehow, too many times, the busy-ness of life interferes and keeps us from actually accomplishing all those things we talked about doing.
We are quickly coming up on what for most of us is the busiest time of the year, as we prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. While these holiday times can be some of the happiest of the year, they can also be a time when we talk about doing so much, but never actually getting it done. Oh, we might get the things done that absolutely have to be done, but what about all the little things that would add an extra bit of sparkle to the celebration?
Someone once said the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I’m not sure if the person who first said that proverb was actually speaking about a place of torment, or simply the torment we feel when we “forget” to keep a promise, especially when we realize it was something we could have easily done, but now it is too late. I think that has probably happened to all of us at one time or another.
It is really easy to say we will do something — visit someone in a nursing home, write a letter, send a card, run an errand, remember a birthday, pray for someone’s needs — and it is also very easy to forget to do those things.
With the holidays just around the corner, will we be saying we are going to do this or that or the other thing, then forget all about those good intentions and promises before the words are barely out of our mouth? We can’t let ourselves get so busy that we forget to do the things we said we would do. The writer of Ecclesiastes (5:5) warns us that it is better not to say we will do something, than to make a promise and then not keep it.
Promises are easily made, words are easily spoken. And when those promises are broken, when those words are just words, hearts are easily broken. Again I am reminded of my of my favorite quotes from Dr. Seuss: “To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world” That one person just might be waiting today to see if my words are empty, or if I will keep my word. “Don’t talk about it; be about it.”
Thought for the week — Don’t ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you promise. (Lou Holtz)