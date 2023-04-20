A few years ago the phrase “Black Lives Matter” became very popular. It wasn’t long before all kinds of groups jumped on the bandwagon, with their particular agenda “mattering.” None of them were wrong, because everything matters to someone.
The other day the little message on one of my candy wrappers was “Every moment matters.” How true that is, for more than one reason.
First of all, once this moment is gone, it is gone forever. We can never bring it back or replace it. We must go on to the next moment. What I am doing, thinking, saying, being at this moment in my life, at this moment in time, may well affect all the moments hereafter.
This moment matters because what I am doing with this tiny dot in time not only affects me, it just might affect many others whose life my life touches. If I am using this moment to do something good, to help someone else in any of the dozens of ways that are presented to us each day, not only will they be blessed but I also will be blessed. But if I am using this moment destructively, most likely it will also touch the lives of others around me, possibly bringing pain, sadness, sorrow and more.
This moment matters, because it might be a moment that may never be repeated — hearing the sound of a bird singing praises early in the morning or the beautiful sound of a child’s laughter, glimpsing a shooting star or a newborn fawn standing close to its mother, the look of love in your life-partner’s eyes as you say “I do,” the feeling of awe the first time you hold that newborn baby in your arms. So many of the moments in our lives are once-in-a-lifetime blessings that happen so quickly we sometimes don’t see them until it is too late, when they can never be repeated.
This moment matters because we never know for sure when our moments will stop, when our last breath will be taken. It is so easy to say we will do something later, tomorrow, next week or even that not-sure-when-it-will-be sometime. Almost every moment that we are awake we are making decisions, and every decision we make could determine when our moments will end. Only the Good Lord knows for sure.
Mostly, this moment matters because it is mine to use, mine to decide how I will use it. Some use all — or most — of their moments only thinking about themselves. Others use their moments thinking about what they can get others to do for them. Sadly, some use their moments not thinking at all, just trudging through their daily routine, trying to survive until something better comes along. And some use their moments looking for ways to help others, whether they be friends, family or strangers.
Every moment does matter, because lives can be changed in just moments. Sometimes the changes are for good, sometimes the outcome is not so good. But most likely the moments when those life changes came will never be forgotten.
Thanking God for all the precious moments in my life.
Thought for the week — There are millions of incredible moments in a day. Even if you lose 1000s, there are 100s of them still left. Make them yours. (Hiral Nagda)