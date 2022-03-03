One of the greatest lessons in the Bible is revealed in God’s unconditional love for mankind. He didn’t — and still doesn’t — care about whether a person is short or tall, skinny or plump, pretty or plain, rich or poor, young or old, educated or not, a social somebody or a nobody. Since the dawn of creation, he has offered his love to all who will accept him.
Finding unconditional love is a special blessing that we sometimes fail to see.
I was talking to a young mother the other day and she told me that her children had accepted their new step-father with unconditional love. They love him just for who he is, asking nothing in return except his love. In many ways he has become more of a “dad” to them than their natural father.
I was blessed to have parents who loved all four of us girls with an unconditional love. Sure, they expected us to accept our responsibilities, like keeping our room clean, doing our homework and things like that. They weren’t trying to be mean or bossy or any of the terms kids use these day. They were trying to teach us to take care of ourselves, preparing for the day when we might start a home of our own. But even when our room got a little messy or the report card wasn’t as good as the last one, they didn’t stop loving us. They showed in many ways that they loved us and were going to take care of us, with that unconditional love.
Sadly, society today seems to think that we have to keep company with the rich and famous if we want to succeed in life. But it is not always the relationship we might have with those folks that can bring us real happiness, showing us that unconditional love.
I have a lot of people that I consider to be friends, mostly because I enjoy being with them when the occasion arises. Some even have names that most people in this area would recognize as someone of importance, so to speak. But most of those friends are not the ones I would call on for help or prayer. My “best” friends are men and women few people would recognize in the grocery story. Four are pastors of small country churches. One is the wife of a pastor living in the rural hills of West Virginia. Another is a widow, also in the hills of West Virginia, trying to take care of her almost-invalid son and daughter-in-law, and their adopted son. One is in a nursing home, suffering from dementia, but still able to offer words of encouragement. Another is a widow in Ohio, living on a small pension while she tries to take care of her grandsons and other family members. Another is a professional who has more love and compassion for strangers than many people have for their own families. Others are family members who will drop everything or go out of their way to help when needed.
But perhaps the best example of unconditional love comes from the children in our lives — the ones who smile from ear to ear while they are running to give you a hug, not because they are expecting you to have something for them, other than the hug that you will return, simply because they love you and are glad to see you.
Why? Because they are willing to show that unconditional love — giving of themselves while asking nothing in return. Maybe that is what Jesus wanted us to remember when he said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Unconditional love — being willing to lay down our life for our friends. While we are seldom asked to die for someone else, there are many other ways to show that unconditional love by laying down our life, like missing a long-anticipated TV show to talk to someone who is hurting, to buy a bag of groceries for a hungry neighbor instead of that cute little purse in the store window, to do whatever the Lord tells us is more important than what we had planned.
I am blessed, because my life, though grieving at the moment, is still surrounded by those who love me — unconditionally.
Thought for the week — Love doesn’t create excuses.