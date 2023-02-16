More and more people are asking a simple question these days: What in the world is happening to our country? And more and more grandparents are expressing a concern for their grandchildren who are now growing up in what our society has become.
Several articles seen recently on the Internet all sort of tie the situation together.
A couple weeks ago I saw a report that nearly 3,000 churches in America have closed since the pandemic made its appearance about three years ago. Why? Because when it became politically correct not to attend church for fear of spreading the virus (rather than trusting God, which is what church used to be all about), after a few weeks of staying at home on Sunday it became a habit that is not easily broken. Somewhere in the last 60 or 70 years, too many Americans have lost their faith in God.
Another article was highlighting the 24 cities in America which have the highest average personal incomes. Most of those incomes range in the $225,000 to $500,000 brackets. And those are the averages! For each city it also listed the cost of homes. One city listed a one-bedroom home at $1 million, while another listed a “nicer” home at $16 million. That’s right, $16 million for a single-family home in America. Not being a math genius, it is hard for me to imagine what the monthly mortgage payment on those homes must be. I have been in some beautiful homes right here in Jefferson County, and none of them come anywhere near to costing that much, but the families living there are very comfortable and content with what they have. I would almost like to visit that $16 million home, just to see what makes it worth more money than most people will ever dream of having.
The third article was a devotional shared by a very good friend. The pastor who wrote it said we have lost sight of what is important – relationships rather than possessions. Perhaps, he said, that is why so many people are not satisfied with their life today, and are constantly searching for something bigger and better. They have forgotten that “the greatest things in life aren’t things,” he said. The most important things are the people with whom we share life.
I might be wrong, but I bet that $16 million home doesn’t talk to its owners, tell them “Good morning” or “I love you” or “Have a great day.” I doubt if it welcomes them home with a smile or a special treat. Does that home check on them every day to make sure they are okay, or more importantly, does it ever remember to pray for its owners?
Possessions can’t do any of those things for us. But the people in our lives can, and often do. The Bible says it is more blessed to give than to receive. As much as we might like to hear any of those words, we can be even more blessed when we remember to say them. And as we focus more on the people in our lives and less on the things we think we want — not the things we really need, but all the non-essential things we want for whatever reason — maybe, just maybe, life won’t seem to be materialistic and empty. Warm arms to hug, warm smiles to comfort and warm words to encourage — that is what can fill our days with joy – and maybe give some of those grandparents hope that there is a better tomorrow ahead for their grandchildren.
p p p
Thought for the week — It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it. (Peter Buffett)