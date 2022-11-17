We are only a week away from our Thanksgiving celebrations, whether they will be large or small.
As we think about those things for which we will be giving thanks, will our “list” only include the big things in life, things that perhaps other people have seen? Or will our list include the blessings that no one else knows about?
Will we remember to give thanks for the rainbows we saw this summer, reminding us not only of that one promise that God made to mankind, but all the promises he has made — and kept?
Will we give any thanks for the beautiful glimpses into nature that we enjoyed during the past year: the mama bird feeding her babies, a little dog so small it could almost fit in the palm of your hand, prancing along with head lifted high as it enjoyed an early-evening walk with its owners; a fawn listening for the call of its mother, signaling to the baby that it was safe to cross the road?
Will we give thanks for the pillow and bed we can rest on at night, the blankets that cover us? Many people, perhaps in our own neighborhood, don’t have that luxury. Will we give thanks for the rest we receive during the night, and for waking up to enjoy life yet another day?
Will we give thanks for the friend who makes the time to listen when we need someone to help us get things sorted out in our head, for sharing words of wisdom through Bible verses, poems and articles?
Will we give thanks for the mortgage or car payment that was paid off, or will we think it was only our own hard work that made that happen?
Not only on Thanksgiving should we remember to give thanks for the little blessings in our lives; that should be an everyday practice, habit or whatever you want to call it.
I know I am always thankful when the dishes are done, the laundry is folded, I have made it home safely for yet another day. I am thankful every time I get a text message from friends who are far away, because not only do I know at that moment that they are okay, but that for a few moments they have been thinking about me and cared enough to give not only their time, but their friendship. Sometimes a single text message can turn the whole day around.
A couple thousand years ago the Apostle Paul told the church in Thessalonica, “In everything give thanks.” Everything includes all the little things that bless our lives day in and day out, the many things we take for granted. It also includes the troubles and trials that come our way, for every storm cloud has the potential of revealing a rainbow.
p p p
Thought for the week — Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in our hearts.” (Winnie the Pooh)