Sunday is one of those days when we can take a moment to honor some of the really special people in our lives — our grandparents.
Since 1979, when President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation recognizing that “grandparents are our continuing tie to the near-past, to the events and beliefs and experiences that so strongly affect our lives and the world around us,” celebrations have been held to honor our grandparents. His proclamation designates the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day.
Although all my grandparents have been gone for more than 40 years now, they are still very much alive in my memory. Each one was special and unique, passing on values that have helped make me who I am today.
Grandpa Temchulla taught me a couple of memorable lessons. One lesson was that it is important to watch out for the needs of those around us. The last summer of his life he took me out to pick blackberries, and when he found a nice bush loaded with berries, he stomped down all the briars and weeds, making sure there was nothing lurking there that could hurt me.
He also taught me that we are never too old to learn something, or to teach another person. That same summer he began teaching me the Slavic language he had grown up speaking. Sadly, because I didn’t see him very often, I only learned a few words. But the lesson surrounding the words lives on in my memory.
Grandma Temchulla was a living and breathing encyclopedia of common sense. She taught us the value of hard work, and I don’t know that there was anything she couldn’t do — from scratch! When trying to teach us how to make and cut homemade noodles — with a knife, not a machine! — she would often shake her head in despair that I would ever learn to cut a batch of noodles in time for supper. Finally, after years of practice, I think I could keep up with her — maybe!
Grandma Lockard taught a lesson that most people might forget — a person is never too old to play. At our family reunions, when she was well into her 70s, Grandma never missed an opportunity to get out on the ball field with her grandkids. She could hit the ball and run the bases just as well as the younger players.
Grandpa Lockard was someone I never met, because the family lost him eight years before I was born. But all the time I was growing up, every time someone mentioned Grandpa, they said he was “a really nice guy.” Someone once said that nice guys always finish last, but how can a person possibly be considered a loser if they are remembered as being “a really nice” person? Maybe he didn’t have riches, or social standing, or material possessions that were the envy of those around him. But Grandpa did have a reputation that no one could take from him.
Think about others. Work hard. Don’t get too old to play, to teach, to learn. Let yourself be known as “really nice.” With a heritage like that, I am thankful that someone finally realized we need to have a special day to honor our grandparents, who have given us so much.
My grandparents are no longer living, but the memories I have are keeping them alive in my heart.
Thought for the week — The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our heart.