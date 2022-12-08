I was reading an Advent pamphlet the other night and the author was talking about preparing ourselves for Christmas. As I read through the first few pages, I began thinking about that. How are we preparing ourselves for Christmas?
Is our attention focused only on shopping, searching for bargains, fighting our way through the sometimes nasty crowds in the stores and waiting for what seems like endless minutes in the check-out line?
Or is all our time spent wrapping those gifts, looking for the one that slipped behind a box in the closet or fell under the bed or was hiding in some place other than where we were sure we had put it? Are we so particular that every ribbon has to coordinate with the paper and every package has to be perfectly wrapped?
Maybe all our spare time is spent in the kitchen, baking dozens of cookies and making mountains of candy, as well as anything else that comes to mind, preparing for the guests who may come to our home or those who need a little care package at Christmas? Chances are, a lot of those goodies will eventually end up in the trash can, because everyone was preparing more than could ever be eaten.
Of course, there are all the Christmas parties and activities that we absolutely have to attend, because we don’t want to miss anything, and we don’t want anyone to think we have Scrooge or Grinch blood running through our veins.
And we can’t forget the decorating that must be done — everyone knows how un-Christmasy all those buildings that have no colored lights or other decorations look.
Is that how we are preparing for Christmas?
Sunday school children learn a simple little song that has a powerful message year-round, but especially at Christmas. The words of the song tell us: “Jesus and Others and You — what a wonderful way to spell JOY.”
As we are preparing for Christmas, are we including Jesus in anything we do? He should be included in everything; after all, it is his birth that is celebrated at Christmas.
Are we really thinking about others, or are our thoughts focused on what others will think about us? There is a big difference. Whatever we do, or don’t do, people will form their own opinions. They only know what they see us doing and saying. God knows what is on the inside, what our real purpose is for everything we do and say.
And yes, during this busy Christmas season, we have to include ourselves. We have to take time for ourselves, to give our bodies and minds the rest that we need. I saw a friend on Sunday who has been so busy doing everything that he thought needed to be done over the Thanksgiving weekend that he was exhausted, looking at least 10 years older than he really is. We need to take a little time to renew ourselves as part of our preparation. One of my favorite memories is of the times when after the day’s work was done, my mom and I would sit down in the living room with a cup of tea, soft Christmas music playing and enjoying the peacefulness of sitting in front of our Christmas tree, sometimes talking, sometimes just being together in peace and quiet.
How are we preparing for Christmas? Hopefully as the words of that little Sunday school song suggest: Jesus first, others next and most definitely yourself, spelling JOY. And after all, isn’t that what Christmas is all about?
Thought for the week — Christmas can’t be bought from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more. (Dr. Seuss)