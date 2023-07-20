For the past couple weeks we have been able to enjoy some of our favorite Christmas movies on TV, as several networks celebrate Christmas in July.
I’ve heard people fussing about that, saying it is way too early to be thinking about Christmas, that the networks are only trying to commercialize the holiday. I don’t agree with them.
Too many times when December rolls around and people are so busy making all their preparations for Christmas, they forget what Christmas is really about — giving with love. The last-minute shopping, the cooking and baking, while trying to fit in all the Christmas parties and events that happen during the last couple weeks before Christmas leave people feeling frazzled. More than once I’ve heard people — even in church — saying “I’ll be glad when Christmas is over.” And that is a sad place to be.
Watching these Christmas movies in July gives us a chance, when things aren’t quite as hectic, to think about the real meaning of Christmas. Sure, some of the movies have plots that are borderline unbelievable, or at the very least, unrealistic. But the plots all lead to the same conclusions — it is a blessing to give to others, in giving we receive so much more in return, it’s not the gifts that come wrapped in pretty paper and ribbons that really matter, and love ties it all together.
These Christmas in July movies also serve as a reminder that we don’t have to wait until Christmas to give to others. The smallest of gifts can be a blessing any time it is received. At Christmas time everyone sort of anticipates that a gift will be received from family members or friends. But what about the other 364 days of the year? I have two friends who say they have everything they need, that there isn’t anything that they need. But I think that deep down they enjoy receiving the occasional gift or card, reminding them that they are loved just for who they are, not for what they can give in return. After all, don’t we all like to feel like someone cares and appreciates us?
Most of the plots in these Christmas movies cover a very short time frame, maybe from Thanksgiving to Christmas, or less. Watching those movies now just might inspire us not to wait until those last minutes to start preparing for Christmas. I heard someone say that a nearby store is already putting Christmas items on its shelves — seems to me like that is a very good reason to go shopping, now, before the things I really might want to give to loved ones have suddenly disappeared from the shelves.
I really like the Christmas in July movies, the early shopping opportunities because they help me think about the people on my gift and card lists. Yes, I have started my Christmas shopping — no, I haven’t started wrapping those gifts yet. But I will soon. And as I wrap each gift I will think about the person who will be receiving the gift, and the gift that I receive every day from having them in my life.
Thought for the week — A wonderful gift may not be wrapped as you expect. (Jonathan Lockwood Hule)