As we drive from place to place these days, we are seeing more and more Christmas lights of all shapes and sizes decorating area homes and storefronts. Christmas trees can be seen sparkling in the windows.
I have always loved the Christmas lights, because they remind me of all the gifts we receive — not necessarily the ones that are under the tree, but the ones we receive at other times.
Have you ever noticed that more people seem to be singing during the days before Christmas? If they don’t know all the words, they know the tunes and are humming or whistling.
More people seem to be smiling as Christmas gets closer. Yes, there are tempers flaring and bad manners popping up, especially when the stores become more and more crowded as the shopping days dwindle. But people are still finding reasons to smile. Some even have the courage to say “Merry Christmas!”
More people are thinking of others. Hundreds of Christmas shoeboxes were packed for children around the world. Large boxes in area businesses and stores were just waiting for someone to drop in a few toys that will go to children in need through the Toys for Tots program.
And people, in spite of it being notoriously the busiest season of the year, are willing to give of themselves by giving of their time for others. It is hard to know just how many people were working behind the scenes to make Brookville’s Christmas Kickoff Celebration and Summerville’s first annual Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration the overwhelming success that they were. People were out having a good time, talking with friends and renewing old acquaintances, while children were enjoying the many activities planned just for them. Schools and firehalls are being opened for concerts and family movie nights. Suddenly it has become less about what we can do for ourselves and more of what we can do for others.
These are all precious gifts that each one of us should treasure, because it only takes something like COVID to yank them all away from us.
The Christmas lights represent so much more, too. For me, they represent the peace, happiness, joy and love that comes when we celebrate the real meaning of Christmas. Those are the real gifts of Christmas, the gifts that can’t be put on a shelf or tucked away in a closet — they can be with us always, if we are willing to receive them.
Thought for the week — The blessing of sharing outweighs the blessing of having. (Amish proverb)