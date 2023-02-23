Last week was a week of opposites for me in a number of ways. But the most striking was in some things that I saw one morning.
Students at Hickory Grove (and possibly the other schools) were going out of their way to find nice things to do to encourage their classmates as they celebrated national Kindness Week.
They made posters encouraging students, as well as those driving by the school, to find ways to express kindness to others. One day the students in the Kindness Crew sat and wrote inspirational notes — “Good Job!” “You Can Do It” — for each of the nearly 500 students in the school. A simple little gesture, but it might have made a world of difference to some student(s). As one member of the Kindness Crew said, “You don’t know what they are going through” and it never hurts to be kind to someone.
After talking to the Kindness Crew and seeing what they were doing to encourage their fellow students, I came back down to the office. As I was getting out of the car, I could hear loud — and not very pleasant — voices, a man and a woman. When I got to the sidewalk, they were only a few feet away, and I noticed they were not a young couple, but closer to my age. The accusations they were tossing at each other were anything but kind. I thought how sad it was to hear them fighting.
I also thought how ironic it was that a couple that should know better, should keep their differences private rather than sharing them with all within earshot, would choose to air their dirty linen so publicly. At the same time, young boys and girls were giving a lot of their time and energy to encourage others their own age, trying to make at least a few moments better for them.
It certainly was a morning of opposites.
On a similar note, I saw a little reminder Monday morning in my email that it was “Love Your Pet” day.
Most people I know don’t have to be reminded to love their pets, it comes as naturally as breathing. For those people, their kitties, dogs, guinea pigs, even snakes, have wiggled their way into the hearts of their owners and have become a part of their family.
I am blessed to have three kitties living with me, and they certainly add spice to my life. True, I get frustrated in the morning when I walk into the living room and find the curtains on the floor, but when those same little rascals snuggle up close in the middle of the night, the fallen curtains are forgotten.
To open the front door after a long day out and find those three little cats sitting there, looking up at the door with expectation and welcome on their faces, somehow washes the tiredness away.
Sadly, there are also all too many people who have animals who are neglected and abused. In a recent incident, the punishment for the cruelty was a slap on the wrist by the courts (maybe some of our laws need changed!), and there are constantly commercials on TV showing the neglect of animals.
Kindness does not have to stop with people; it can and should extend to our pets, because they give so much while asking so little in return. But just as people can be cruel to and neglect their pets, so also can people be cruel and neglectful of other folks.
Perhaps we can take a lesson from the youngsters on the Kindness Crew at Hickory Grove, and look for ways to spread a little kindness to others — today.
Thought for the week — It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.