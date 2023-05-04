BROOKVILLE — Maddy Golier, a senior at Brookville Area High School, was recognized at the Crystal Owl Gala in Pittsburgh last week as a finalist in The Challenge Program.
The Challenge Program partners with local businesses to connect business and education. Students are challenged to develop skills needed to succeed in the workplace, while competing for awards in five categories: Attendance, STEM, community service, academic improvement and academic excellence.
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said The Challenge Program works with Penn Highlands to help local students on their career path. “Maddy did a community service project, Helper Lockers, and was the top winner of the 2023 Commitment to Community Service Award. She received a $1,000 scholarship.”
Golier designed her project to give students a place to get hygiene products privately and discreetly. She planned to place lockers in the high school restrooms and locker rooms, as well as the Arthurs Library and the YMCA.
“The inspiration of the Helper Locker stemmed from being and seeing the girls who have to ask around the bathroom for hygiene products, knowing the people who couldn’t afford to buy these items, and just the fact that we aren’t perfect and people forget things they needed at home,” she said.
The lockers include items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, hair ties and menstrual products. All are available to girls “who really need help” at no charge, offering a discreet way to get the things they need. The lockers are restocked on a regular basis.
Golier is the daughter of Jodie and Kevin Golier. At BAHS she holds school records in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 400 free relay. She plans to attend and swim for Colorado College, where she will major in computer science.
“She is just an overall good student,” Barbazzeni said. “The Challenge Program provided Maddy and her guests with a wonderful experience Thursday evening. From the onset of Brookville Area High School’s involvement with The Challenge Program to the Gala, The Challenge Program does it with class.
“This is Brookville’s first year of participating in the Challenge Program and I could not be more pleased at the impact it had on our school and students. Outside of the prom, it is not often that a stretch limo pulls up to the front of our building to swift away a student and her guests to a Black Tie Award Ceremony at the Omni William Penn Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. The opportunity for all of our students to see Maddy leave campus in a limo to be recognized at a Gala was great. It shows that students who demonstrate good citizenship, a strong work ethic, are motivated, and show initiative can achieve success. This program gives the average student the chance to be recognized regardless of academic excellence or athletic talent. I was so proud and honored that Maddy asked me to accompany her to the event. She represented BAHS very well. It was a very special night for Maddy and for the Brookville Area Junior Senior High School.”