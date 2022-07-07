A few days ago I saw a picture of a man and a small boy sitting on a dock, fishing. The caption said, “You can always make money. You can’t always make memories.”
The events of the past couple years have made me realize, more than ever, just how true that statement is.
Nowadays jobs are available everywhere we look. Since COVID, just about any type of job a person could want is available. It has been said employers are begging for workers, with many businesses having to close their doors because of a lack of workers. The opportunity to earn money is out there, readily available, for anyone who has the desire to work. True, it may not be the job of your dreams, but any work well done can be honorable.
On the other hand, we don’t always have the opportunity to make memories. Death can snatch a loved one away before we even know what is happening. Illnesses such as dementia or Alzheimer’s can rob a person of memories. One of my best friends is now suffering from dementia, and she can’t remember what we talked about five minutes ago. Fortunately she still has memories from years gone by.
Rex’s Aunt Ina had Alzheimer’s for several years, and toward the end of her life had trouble remembering even the smallest things. When we would go to visit, she knew we were family, but she couldn’t remember our names or how we were related to her. But amazingly, one thing she never forgot. Like Rex, she was a beautiful singer, and all he had to do was start singing a hymn and she would join right in, never missing a word. She probably wouldn’t remember what she had just eaten for lunch, but she never forgot the words of those hymns.
Looking back, my sisters and I have come to realize it’s not always the big events in life that make the greatest memories. Sure, some things, like our wedding or the birth of a child, are seldom forgotten. But how often do we remember other “big events,” like the flood of July 1997 or even the day President Kennedy was assassinated? I still remember very clearly hearing the phone ring outside our classroom and a few minutes later Mrs. Gourley coming in and saying that we were to put our books away and go home, because the President had been shot. Other than knowing that we spent most of the next few days sitting in front of the television, the memories are blurred.
But I remember Grandma Lockard getting out and playing softball at our family reunions — hitting the ball and running the bases — with us kids when she was almost 80 years old! I remember the smell of Grandma Temchulla’s homemade vegetable soup, simmering on the back burner of her old coal stove, when we went to visit. I remember Grandpa going with me to pick blackberries, and stomping down the brush to make sure there were no snakes lurking in the weeds. I remember Dad bringing home a box of the biggest and softest cinnamon rolls ever made when he had to go to Zelienople for work. I remember Dad waiting up till 2 a.m. each morning to make sure I got home from work safely. I remember Mom creating unique treats for us to take to school, when no one was afraid to eat homemade treats. I remember Rex laughing so hard at a silly movie that tears rolled down his cheeks — that moment was when I knew I would love him forever.
I remember a lot of things — some large, some small; some good, some not-so-good. But the important thing is that I have those memories to keep my grandmothers, grandpa, Mom and Dad, Aunt Ina, Rex and other loved ones alive in my heart. I can no longer make memories with them; they are gone from my life. But the memories we made together are still with me.
Now it is time to make new memories with other loved ones, while there is still time.
Thought for the week — Take care of all your memories, for you cannot relive them. (Bob Dylan)