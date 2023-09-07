Not too long ago I was driving home from Punxsy and saw an older truck, with the handwritten “Ford” hood ornament. For some reason, seeing that truck made me really homesick for my Grandpa Temchulla, who died in 1970.
I was blessed to grow up knowing three of my grandparents, but never realized what a blessing that had been, until I was much older and they were gone. They had a wealth of family history and stories that will never be recaptured, not to mention all the practical lessons they could have and would have taught us, if we would have taken the time to listen.
Each of our grandparents, like each of us, was unique, special, one-of-a-kind.
Grandpa Temchulla, as I knew him, was a quiet man. I remember him sitting on the porch, smoking his pipe. Although he has been gone more than 50 years, any time I smell that particular brand of tobacco, it reminds me of Grandpa. There were times, too, when he would sit on the front porch with some of his buddies, drinking a glass of his homemade wine. They never seemed to say much, but every now and then would share stories of “the good old days.” Grandpa was a hard worker in his younger years, so they say, and he was very careful not to cheat his neighbors. Mom said when they were growing up and would pick huckleberries to sell, Grandpa always made sure there were no stems, leaves or green or squished berries in the basket. Many years later, when he had a huge garden and would sell tomatoes for $1 a bushel, he made sure every tomato was as perfect as could be.
Seeing Grandma Temchulla sitting down was a rare thing; it seemed like she was always busy. Maybe having a family of nine children to care for taught her that lazy was not to be in her vocabulary. I have lots of memories about lessons that Grandma taught, but her cooking is the one that will always linger. One day in late summer we went to their house, and Grandma was in the process of making a big pot of vegetable soup for supper. Her soup was unique in that she knew just the right time to go to the garden and get the next vegetable to add to the pot. That day as I walked around the porch to the front door, I don’t think I have ever smelled anything that smelled as good as that pot of vegetable soup simmering on the old coal stove. Not only could she make soup, but her homemade noodles, homemade sauerkraut, fresh-baked bread made from scratch, jams and jellies, and wonderfully soft cookies are still remembered by those of us who enjoyed them so much. As far as I know, Grandma never owned a cookbook, but she certainly knew how to cook and bake.
We didn’t know Grandma Lockard quite as well, because she was a little older and we didn’t see her as often. But when she would come to visit, she could always beat us playing checkers. I think maybe the greatest lesson she taught us was that a person is never too old to be young. At our family reunions, until just a couple years before she died at the age of 81, she alway liked to get out on the ballfields with the kids playing softball. Not only could Grandma hit that ball, she ran the bases in her high-heeled “grandma shoes.” I don’t remember anyone ever getting her “out.” I don’t remember her cooking a lot, either, but she did know how to make chow chow that I can almost taste today.
We never got to know Grandpa Lockard, because he died long before we were born. But from stories passed down through the years, he was a kind and gentle man, well-liked by everyone.
This Sunday is Grandparents Day, a national holiday since 1978. There are so many ways we can honor our grandparents if we are still blessed to have them with us — cards, gifts, phone calls, visits, even a simple “I love you” text message just might make the day special for them. Sadly, grandparents don’t live forever, and they have so much to give — gifts that can never be placed in a box and wrapped in pretty paper, but gifts that can never, ever be replaced.
If you have grandparents in your life this weekend, spend some time with them, any way possible. It’s just hard to say who will receive the greater blessing.
p p p
Thought for the week — Some of our greatest blessings are called Grandma and Grandpa.