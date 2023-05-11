Sometimes we don’t realize we have a treasure in our possession until suddenly it is taken from us.
Sunday we will be celebrating Mother’s Day, and for many of us, it will be a time of remembrance. We lost Mom three years ago, right after Mother’s Day. Perhaps it was only then that we realized what a treasure God had given to us.
Like most kids, we grew up thinking Mom was too protective, too bossy, too strict, too old-fashioned — too anything and everything that went against what we wanted to do at any particular moment. We couldn’t see that she was only trying to protect us, to help us grow up to be women who could cope with what life had to offer.
Because she always liked to be working behind the scenes, few people realized what a strong woman Mom really was. When she needed to fight a battle to protect or help Dad or us kids, she didn’t let anything stop her.
I have often thought Chapter 31 in the Book of Proverbs could have been written about Mom. No, she wasn’t perfect. None of us are. But she certainly was the godly wife and mother described in that chapter.
That woman is described as trustworthy. Mom definitely was that. If she said she would do something, she kept her word and got the job done. If she started something, she finished it to the best of her ability. She wasn’t one for taking the easy way out.
That treasured woman was a hardworking woman. Being a wife and a mother was not a 9 to 5 job for Mom; it was definitely a 24/7/365 undertaking. And I don’t think she ever saw it as a responsibility; she saw us (sometimes we wondered why!) as a blessing that it was her privilege to care for. When the grandkids and then the great-grandkids came along, her care for us didn’t lessen. Somehow she found even more love and care to give.
Mom always felt like she was somehow less valuable than others because she had to drop out of high school before graduating. But she listened, she read and in many ways knew more than some college graduates. Her moral values were top notch and she tried to instill them into her family.
Most of all, Mom knew how to forgive those who hurt her. She was cautious in whom she would let into her heart and life, but once someone was there, it was forever. Her love didn’t stop at the front door of the house; Mom always had an especially tender spot for the “underdogs” who crossed her path.
And she was content with what she had. She was willing to work for what she needed, willing to work with what she had. Never did I hear her wishing she had the bigger house, the nicer car, the better clothes that someone else had. She truly trusted God to provide all that she needed.
The Bible also refers to a very old proverb that basically says “like mother, like daughter.” I hope that I learned those values from my mom and although I am not a mother, I hope I can be as good an example to others as she was, sharing the legacy she left behind as a wife, mom and grandma — values she learned from her mom and my grandma. “As is the mother, so is her daughter.”
To all the moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day. May your day be blessed with happiness, love and precious memories.
Thought for the week — A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.