In just a couple of days families will be gathered around their Christmas trees, opening gifts and maybe remembering to say a heartfelt “thank you” to those who gave the gifts.
But what about all the gifts that we receive that morning that won’t come wrapped in pretty paper and tied with sparkling ribbon? Those are gifts that are given many days of the year, not only on Christmas. Will we remember to be thankful for the gift of:
- the family members and maybe even friends who are gathered around us? During the past couple years, many have lost loved ones and there will be empty seats filled only with memories in those homes.
- the sticky kiss of a child that tells us how much we are loved?
- the special Christmas meal that will be shared by all seated around the table, or in the living room or family room or wherever you can find a comfy seat?
- the picture scribbled with crayons and torn from a coloring book, given with pride and love by a child who thought he/she had nothing else to give?
- the kitty resting in your lap, purring with contentment, or the dog laying its head on your knee while it looks up at you with trusting brown eyes?
- the text message or card from someone near or far, saying “I’m thinking of you?”
- the sounds of laughter and singing, the aromas coming from the kitchen, the spontaneous hugs given and returned, the sights that are seen only at Christmas, and the physical ability to enjoy and and all of these gifts?
- the electric lights that came on when you flipped a switch and the water that ran when you turned on the faucet? (Oh yes, those are most definitely gifts!)
- dry roads for those who have to travel during the Christmas season?
- the quiet moments to relax before company comes and again after everyone has gone back to their own homes?
- the gift of being allowed to celebrate the real meaning of Christmas?
- the friend or even the stranger who wasn’t afraid to say “Merry Christmas?”
- the promise of even better days and gifts yet to come?
- any gift that is given with love, because different things are gifts to different people.
- the true meaning of Christmas?
From The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown and the home I share with my fur babies — Teddy, Abby and Penny — come wishes for a very Merry Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
p p p
Thought for the week — For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. (Luke 2:11)