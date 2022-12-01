At a dinner a couple weeks ago I heard a pastor ask how many times we complain about the things we don’t have instead of giving thanks for the things we do have.
We are now in the season of the year where giving and receiving is on everybody’s mind. Some — especially young children — will be thinking only about the gifts they will find under the tree on Christmas morning. Without a doubt, some will be disappointed and pout because of the gifts they didn’t receive, instead of enjoying their new toys and gadgets.
Others will have their thoughts focused on what they can give rather than what they might receive. They find joy in trying to make others happy, perhaps with the smallest of gifts.
In the last episode of the Touched by an Angel series, the angel Monica chooses to give up a gift she is about to receive to help a stranger, whom she doesn’t recognize as the Lord himself. When the conflict is ended and she asks why she didn’t recognize him, she was told that people seldom do. But then he went on to say to the angel, “You would have done anything for me. Look what you were willing to do for a stranger.”
I’ve been thinking about that a lot the past few days. What are we willing to do for strangers?
Hundreds of our friends and neighbors did something last week for little strangers they will probably never meet. They packed shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and other gifts that will be delivered to poor children around the world. For many of those children, that shoebox will be the only Christmas gift they receive. Those children will be blessed, not only with the gift box they receive, but perhaps many of them will even realize that somewhere in this great big busy, often self-centered, world, someone cared enough for them to take the time (and it really isn’t much) to make a Christmas present for them. In return, those who prepared the shoeboxes will be blessed in knowing that somewhere a child is smiling, playing with and maybe even hugging a toy that was in their shoebox, or covering with the blanket or putting socks on cold little feet.
I’m not sure if it was done at every collection site, but at Roseville Chapel, as shoeboxes were received a prayer for blessing for the children who would receive the gifts was asked before the shoeboxes were packed into the larger boxes for shipment.
We are in the season where giving and receiving is at the top of everyone’s minds. Whether we are giving or receiving, blessings will follow — IF we remember that often in giving we receive much more than we gave.
p p p
Thought for the week — It is more blessed to give than to receive (Acts 20:35).