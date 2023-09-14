“Keep life moving forward. Looking back is only for time travelers.”
This little bit of advice was on a candy wrapper, and it’s something we all need to remember from time to time.
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt came from a distinguished, upper class family, but devoted her life to looking out for the less-privileged folks around her. One of her famous quotes reminds us that “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why we call it ‘The Present’.”
Many times we find ourselves getting caught up in the past, regretting the “What ifs” or the “I should haves.” No matter how much we might want to go back and re-do things or un-do things or do things we didn’t think of until it was too late, we can’t go back. As Mrs. Roosevelt said, yesterday is history. It is gone, never to be repeated. We can learn from the past, but we can never go back.
Nor can we live in the future, because none of us is guaranteed of having a tomorrow. We can make plans and we can prepare, but that tomorrow may never happen. Thankfully we are given many tomorrows, to enjoy not only the fruits of our own labors and to see dreams become a reality, but to enjoy the many blessings we are given each day, blessings we often take for granted.
But we do have the present, the right now, to live and enjoy. Mrs. Roosevelt said that today, the present, is a gift. How often do we wake up in the morning and see the day ahead of us as a gift? There have been some days when the challenges facing me were so rough that I just wanted the day to be over. I really didn’t see it as a gift. But it was, because there is always a blessing tucked in the midst of the struggles. It might be as simple as a smile from a nurse, a card of encouragement from a friend, or a snack left by your front door. It might be a rainbow or a bird singing or a butterfly resting on a flower. The blessings are always there, no matter how strong the storm.
One of my favorite verses in the Bible is Philippians 4:11, when the Apostle Paul said, “I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” Once he left his position in society, Paul did not have an easy life. But he was content (peacefully happy!), with what he had in life. He knew what his past was, and he was no longer dwelling there. He knew where his future would be, and he was pressing toward that mark. In the meantime, he was happy with who he was, what he was doing, what he had.
That same ideal was reflected in a song written many years ago by country singer Dolly Parton. Growing up in a poor mountain family, one of her treasured gifts was a “coat of many colors that my mama made for me.” Though other kids laughed at her coat made of rags, she knew that coat had been sewn with love. Recalling that coat, in the song she said “one is only poor if they choose to be.”
When we dwell in the past or worry about the future, happiness will elude us. But we can be happy with what we have and who we are when we know that the present is our gift for today.
p p p
Thought for the week — The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.