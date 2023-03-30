Next week the Christian church around the world will be celebrating the events of Holy Week, the most sacred week of the year in the church.
Many people can describe the events of the week, beginning with the triumphal entry of Christ into Jerusalem and concluding with his resurrection from the grave a week later.
Thinking about those events, I found myself wondering how many people ever notice how many promises were broken during that week which must have seemed very long, especially the last half of the week, to those who were near to Jesus.
When he rode into Jerusalem, the crowds were praising him as their coming king, promised by the prophets. Through their words and actions, were they promising to serve this long-awaited king? Without a doubt. And yet, how many in that crowd forgot that promise and were in the crowd yelling “crucify him” only a few days later? Were promises of loyalty that had been implied so quickly forgotten and easily broken?
When Jesus told his disciples that he was going to Jerusalem, they feared for his life. But some stood up and said they were willing to die with him, if that was necessary. But when the moment of truth came, that promise was forgotten and the disciples ran and hid.
Earlier Peter, perhaps the strongest of the 12 disciples, had declared openly that Jesus was the promised Messiah. But when Jesus was on trial, Peter denied that he even knew Jesus.
How easy is it for us to break promises we make, not only with our words but our actions? Promises are made for lots of reasons: because we don’t want to be the only one in the crowd not making a promise, because of an emotional high we might be feeling at an event, or even because our intentions are sincere.
But just as promises are easily made, so they are as easily broken.
I am sure we can all remember times when a promise was made to us, only to be broken, often with no explanation or apology offered. Sometimes all it takes is one promise broken or one promise kept to change a person’s life forever.
A few years ago a little boy was promised a ride to a special event his church was having, and although he sat on his porch steps for a couple of hours waiting, anticipating the great time he was going to have at the event, the ride never came. Nor was there any explanation ever given. A promise was made, a promise was broken and a little boy was left sitting on his porch, disappointed, discouraged and disillusioned.
Promises aren’t always about big things; most of our promises are little things: I’ll call you, I’ll be there, you can count me in, I’ll write to you, I’ll see you soon, I’ll get it for you. But too many times we get so busy with everything else we forget the little promises we made. Sometimes things do happen that prevent us from keeping a promise, but a simple explanation can often take away the hurt.
Every promise, large or small, is important. How we keep those promises lets others know just how much our word means. I, for one, want to be known as a promise keeper.
Thought for the week — Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep. (Anthony Hits)