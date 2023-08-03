Someone once said, “Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they are always there.”
Hundreds of words have been written about friends, and hundreds more have been written trying to define friendship. But there really is no definition for friendship, for every friendship is different.
One of the saddest things I’ve heard recently was someone saying, “I really don’t have any friends.” Lots of people are friendly with her, because they know that she will help them if and when they ask. But she meant she didn’t have someone she could go to dinner with and just relax, someone she could call on the phone for no reason except to chat, someone who would drop everything just to go shopping for an afternoon. Another person told me she has lots of friends, when they need something that she can give. The rest of the time, they kind of forget that she’s around.
Real friends are like those stars. We don’t always see them, but even on the darkest of nights, we know they are there, that they haven’t disappeared from life. Jesus said that the greatest love we can show to those we call our friends is to “lay down” our life for those friends. He didn’t mean we have to die for them, although at some point that could be required. When we lay down our life for our friends, we forget about ourselves to help them. I have a very dear friend that I very seldom see and rarely talk to, except by text messages. But recently, when I needed someone to take me to the hospital at 4 a.m., she said, “I’ll be there.” A few weeks later, when I needed a ride to the hospital very early in the morning, the first words out of her mouth were, “Of course I’ll take you.” She was willing to give up her hours of sleep, laying down her life, for a friend. And she knows that I would do the same for her.
It’s great to have a friend you see often, when you can spend lots of time together. But the deeper, stronger friendship often comes from those rare moments of giving oneself to help the friend.
This Sunday (August 6) we have an opportunity to express our love for those special friends. Sunday is National Friendship Day. Although it began in the early 1930s as a marketing strategy for Hallmark Cards, it became much more in 1935 when Congress designated the first Sunday in August as National Friendship Day.
Pause for a moment to think about those people in your life that you call “friend.” There is still plenty of time to find a way to let them know you are thankful not only for their friendship, but for them. Depending on the distance between you, that expression can be as simple as a phone call or a text message. Don’t wait for them to send the message first; be the friend you hope they will continue to be. Don’t be afraid to lay down your life for those few minutes, to let your friend(s) know how much your life is blessed by their friendship. Perhaps you will receive the greater blessing.
Thought for the week — To friendship, every burden is light. (Aesop)