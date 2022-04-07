One day last week I received an email reminding me that this is “National Laugh Week.”
Sometimes it’s not easy to laugh, because of struggles and sorrows we might be carrying. But the Lord said after sorrow, laughter would come. Sometimes people forget that instead of laughing with someone, they are laughing at that person. None of us like to have people laughing at us, but when they are laughing with us, it is a whole different story, because we might be sharing a blessing.
Because of all the struggles everyone has been going through for the past couple years, maybe we could all use a good chuckle now and then, to relieve some of our stress and uncertainty. Some old stories, sent to me years ago, still can bring a smile as we picture these things happening.
Nuts in the Graveyard
On the outskirts of town, there was a big old pecan tree by the cemetery fence. One day two boys filled up a bucketful nuts and sat down by the tree, out of sight, and began dividing the nuts. “One for you and one for me. One for you, one for me,” said one boy. Several were dropped and rolled down toward the fence.
Another boy came riding along the road on his bicycle. As he passed, he thought he heard voices from inside the cemetery. He slowed down to investigate. Sure enough, he heard “One for you, one for me. One for you, one for me.” He just knew what it was.
“Oh my,” he shuddered, “It’s Satan and the Lord dividing the souls at the cemetery.” He jumped back on his bike and rode off. Just around the bend he met an old man with a cane, hobbling along. “Come here quick,” said the boy. “You won’t believe what I heard. Satan and the Lord are down at the cemetery dividing up the souls.”
The man said, “Beat it, kid, can’t you see it’s hard for me to walk?” When the boy insisted, though, the man hobbled to the cemetery. Standing by the fence they heard, “one for you, one for me. One for you, one for me.” The old man whispered, “Boy, you’ve been telling’ the truth. Let’s see if we can see the devil himself. Shaking with fear, they peered through the fence, yet were still unable to see anything. The old man and the boy gripped the wrought iron bars of the fence tighter and tighter as they tried to get a glimpse of Satan.
At last they heard, “one for you, one for me. And one last one for you. That’s all. Now let’s go get those nuts by the fence, and we’ll be done.”
They say the old guy made it back to town five minutes before the boy!
Out of the Mouths of Babes
- A mother was preparing pancakes for her sons, Kevin, 5, and Ryan, 3. The boys began to argue over who would get the first pancake. Their mother saw the opportunity for a moral lesson. “If Jesus were sitting here, he would say, ‘Let my brother have the first pancake, I can wait.’” Kevin turned to his younger brother and said, “Ryan, you be Jesus!”
- A wife invited some people to dinner. At the table, she turned to their 6-year-old daughter and said, “Would you like to say the blessing?” “I wouldn’t know what to say,” the girl replied. “Just say what you hear Mommy say,” the wife answered. The daughter bowed her head and said, “Lord, why on earth did I invite all these people to dinner!”
- A father was approached by his small son who told him proudly, “I know what the Bible means!” His father smiled and replied, “What do you mean, you ‘know’ what the Bible means?” The son replied, “I do know!” “Okay, said his father. “So, son, what does the Bible mean?” “That’s easy, Daddy. It stands for “’Basic Information Before Leaving Earth.”
May some laughter come your way today.
p p p
Thought for the week — A smile is a curve that can set many things straight. (Phyllis Miller)