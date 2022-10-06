BROOKVILLE — Sign-ups will be held later this month for Brookville area families who will need a little extra help this year for Christmas.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Christmas assistance sign-up will be held Thursday, October 20, and Thursday, October 27, at the Brookville Area Food Pantry building on Allegheny Boulevard. Sign-ups will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day.
This program provides age-appropriate gifts for children ages 0-13.
Proof of eligibility includes a photo ID, proof of age for each child, proof of income or benefits and proof of address within the Brookville area.
The gift distribution for both programs will be Thursday, December 15, at the food pantry building during regular hours. Participants may only apply for help with one organization.
Gifts for Angels
The Gifts for Angels program provides items including clothing, footwear, hobbies and toys for eligible children through age 18, or older, if still in high school.
Sign-ups for this program also will be held Thursday, October 20, and Thursday, October 27, at the Brookville Area Food Pantry building on Allegheny Boulevard. Sign-ups will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day.
Current patrons of the food pantry should take their children’s ages, clothing and shoe sizes and hobby interests. Those who are not patrons can sign up with the same information, as well as proof of income or benefits, proof of housing cost and proof of address within the Brookville area. Food stamp recipients need to take their card and a receipt that the card is active.
More information
Anyone wanting more information about the Christmas assistance programs can contact the Brookville Area Food Pantry at 814-840-0818 or Tawia Norris t 814-648-0819.