A couple weeks ago Brookville Area High School presented the 2022 Raider Showcase, highlighting the academic achievements and talents of local students.
I was amazed at some of the work being accomplished by local students as I walked through the displays set up by various departments. Classroom activities apparently have changed a great deal since I walked those halls as a student. A lot of those attending the showcase were fascinated by the robots, Yeetbot and Fritz, which were built and programmed by the students, well enough to win trophies in recent competitions. Especially entertaining was the little “fight” between the robots at one point.
But an even greater moment for pride in Brookville’s students came during the talent show portion of the showcase.
More than a dozen students had the courage to stand on the stage in front of a large audience of their peers, parents and strangers. Some sang, some told jokes and some gave dramatic performances. To me, those students showed tremendous courage and self-confidence. It’s not always easy getting up in front of a crowd, especially when the lights are dim and you can’t really see how they are reacting, to share something that is special to you. But those young men and women did that very thing.
Not only is their courage to be applauded, but so is the reaction of each of the students sitting in the audience. They were there to encourage their classmates. There was no booing or hissing for any of the performances. Instead, at the end of each performance there was enthusiastic applause and cheering. That had to be an incredible experience for those young performers, to know they had that kind of support from their classmates.
Adults could learn a lesson from that. How often do we do something to encourage others? We may not always agree with what a person says or does, but when they are sincere, do they not deserve our encouragement for trying?
I can take an example from our church. We are teaching our children and teens to stand before the congregation — whether in the local assembly or at the national convention — and minister. After all, they are the next generation of pastors. In our church one young lady, who someday could be a powerful evangelist because of the messages she is already able to give, always turns to the pastor at the conclusion of her message with a look on her face that asks, “Did I do okay?” As soon as she receives a “good message” comment, you can see her face relax. She knew she had done well, but she needed to know that someone else also knew she had done well.
Everyone needs encouragement, not just once in a while, but often. The events of the past two years have pulled everyone down into a pit of confusion and discouragement. But with kind words and encouragement from others, each one of us can climb out of that pit. Our applause doesn’t have to be loud enough for the world to hear. Sometimes it can be as quiet as a handshake, a pat on the back or a quick hug. It might even be an email or text message that can be enjoyed over and over again, whenever an encouraging word is needed.
And I have found that the more I encourage others, the more encouraged I become myself. Someone out there needs a word of encouragement today; will you cross that person’s path?
p p p
Thought for the week — There inso exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up. (John Holmes)