Monday will be the day many people have been waiting for — maybe as much as children wait for Christmas! Monday is officially the first day of spring, the calendar ending of this year’s winter season.
For the past three months, we have been given an opportunity to slow down just a little, as the earth around us has rested, sometimes covered in a blanket of snow.
But now that spring is just around the corner and the snow blanket is about to be folded for another season, family and friends are already busy making plans that will keep everyone busy the next few months.
Soon we will see flowers blooming — our hyacinths are already peeking up through the ground, and the daffodils have been shivering in the cold breezes for a couple of weeks, getting ready to open their blossoms.
People are starting to think about their gardens, what to plant and when. Most people would agree that there is nothing quite so tasty as something eaten fresh from the garden.
For the past couple weeks we have been seeing robins here and there, and other birds must be reuniting in the area, as their songs have been really joyful the past few days.
Spring also brings with it the opportunity for many social events to fill our calendars. Talent shows, teas, picnics and other events offer opportunities to get out of the house and relax for a couple hours.
Dozens of seniors are now counting the days until they receive that diploma they have worked so hard for during their childhood and young adult days. Parents and grandparents will be beaming with pride as their child — whether in pre-school, college or somewhere in-between — walks across the stage during graduation ceremonies.
Couples of all ages will be busy making final plans for the moment when they will join their lives as one in marriage.
Dozens of people are now working behind the scenes for festivals to be held during the spring months — the Laurel Festival and Memorial Day celebrations will bring many people to town, not only to celebrate the events but to catch up on everything that has happened with friends and acquaintances during the past year.
But the most important time during the spring is the rejoicing that comes with Easter, the celebration of new life opportunities for all mankind. For some, the celebration of Easter will center around a bunny and lots of candy eggs, and maybe even a big family dinner. For others, it will center around the resurrection of Jesus, and is often regarded as the most important of all Christian celebrations.
After several months of winter rest, spring will soon be bringing an abundance of new life and new hope for all who have eyes to see, ears to hear and hearts to accept the blessings that will surround us.
Thought for the week — Happiness held is the seed; happiness shared is the flower. (John Harrigan)