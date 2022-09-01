One day last week as I was coming out of the post office, a vehicle towing a small camper turned onto White Street, going towards Route 36. What really caught my attention were the two dogs in the back seat of the SUV, one on each side, with their heads out the window, the way dogs seem to love riding. They were quietly looking around, to see what they could see.

I couldn’t help wondering why we don’t do the same thing.

