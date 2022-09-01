One day last week as I was coming out of the post office, a vehicle towing a small camper turned onto White Street, going towards Route 36. What really caught my attention were the two dogs in the back seat of the SUV, one on each side, with their heads out the window, the way dogs seem to love riding. They were quietly looking around, to see what they could see.
I couldn’t help wondering why we don’t do the same thing.
The prophet Jeremiah said the Lord’s mercies are new every day. If we could get in the habit of looking for those new mercies (blessings!) each morning, how much brighter would our day be? How many times do we walk to our cars and never notice the tiny flowers that might be blooming along the sidewalk? How many times do we fail to hear the birds singing because of the noise that is so much a part of any day? How many times do we miss the beauty of a child’s smile or see the pain in someone’s eyes? How many times?
Every day is a new day, a new opportunity to see the world around us with new eyes. A flower that is along our sidewalk today may not be there tomorrow. Birds singing in our backyard today may be in someone else’s yard tomorrow. And that child who smiled at us yesterday may not cross our path today.
But there are new blessings out there, just waiting for us to see and hear them.
Earlier that morning, as I was coming into town, I received a text message from my niece. It was a picture of her little girl. I could have thought, “Oh no, another picture of the kids” and closed my phone. But I saw more than just another picture of a precocious soon-to-be 3-year-old. I saw sparkling eyes, a spunky smile and a look on her little face that was filled with anticipation for what the day might bring, possibly the dancing she loves so much. That picture is a blessing, because this little girl was born against all the odds. I call her our “miracle baby,” because of all the miracles it took for her to be born. Although I have yet to meet her, each time I see a new picture I know that a new blessing has been given.
The dogs in that SUV were looking around to see what they could see as they journeyed toward their destination. How many of us took even a moment this morning to look at a butterfly resting in the flowers, to thank the Lord for the beauty of seeing a doe and her fawn munching on grass along the road, to see the sun peeking through the clouds, to hear a bird singing or a child laughing?
The blessings are there for each one of us. Sometimes the smallest of blessings can be the one that gets us through a rough day. All we have to do is receive, and we will be blessed.
Thought for the week — Never lose an opportunity of seeing anything beautiful, for beauty is God’s handwriting. (Ralph Waldo Emerson)