This weekend many around us will celebrate Labor Day, which became a national holiday in 1894.
For many, the weekend will include family picnics and get-togethers, marking the unofficial end to summer. Games will be played, meals will be shared and memories will be recalled and relived.
For others, it will be a time to participate in community events — parades and other activities. Part of that will be renewing friendships and maybe even making new friendships.
For still others, it will be work as usual, often taking care of the needs of others.
And there will be those who see it as just another day, nothing special, thinking they have nothing to celebrate.
But we all have a reason to celebrate this weekend, for without the working men and women (old and young) of this country, where would we be? Often when people think that Labor Day honors only those working in the factories, they are seeing only a very small part of the picture of what has made this country so great.
The dictionary defines work as “being engaged in physical or mental activity in order to achieve a result.” The Bible also gives much guidance (in nearly 400 verses!) about work, when and how we are to do it.
Men and women working in factories are vital to the success of America. But so are those who sit behind desks staring at computers day after day; those who stock the shelves in the stores and help checking out our purchases; those who scrub the floors and clean the toilets in public buildings; restaurant and fast-food workers who provide our meals when for whatever reason we don’t want to cook, professionals who use their years of schooling to provide medical, legal and end-of-life help; the ones who plow our roads in winter; those who deliver mail and packages day after day, regardless of the weather; those who pick up the garbage week after week; those who are stay-at-home moms and dads and caregivers; and the countless others who touch our lives with the work they do. Imagine what our society would be like without any of those people who help meet our daily needs.
When COVID hit our country (and the world!), one of the worst effects was taking the desire to work from so many people. When nearly everything was shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, too many people found they could somehow survive without working because government hand-outs were flowing liberally. When the dangers of COVID were fading away, people still wanted that freedom from work. Everyone has seen the result — higher prices for goods and services, longer lines because of a lack of employees, signs everywhere that everyone from fast-food spots to factories are hiring, right now. Jobs are available; workers are not.
I was talking to someone the other day who, because of a major surgery, has been forced to sit at home for several weeks, doing little while her body heals. She wants to go back to work because she is “tired of sitting, doing nothing.” She represents the work ethic of generations of her family who helped make this country great. Thankfully, that work ethic is still alive and well in our country.
This weekend, as we celebrate Labor Day, let us remember that no job is too large or too small to be remembered and honored. No honorable job should ever be taken for granted. Without the little, often behind the scenes, workers, we might have little reason to celebrate.
Thought for the week — Do the hard jobs first. The easy jobs will take care of themselves.” — Dale Carnegie