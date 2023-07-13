In just a few days everyone will have a chance to forget the worries of the day for a few hours and enjoy some new and exciting activities at the 2023 Jefferson County Fair.
For the past 12 months a handful of volunteers — yes, volunteers, not paid employees of the county — have been spending countless hours preparing a week of wholesome entertainment the entire family can enjoy.
I can’t even begin to imagine the number of phone calls that have been made, text messages and emails that have been sent and answered. It has got to be in the thousands.
Performers have been contacted, contracts prepared and schedules coordinated. That’s just getting the program ready! Not only do all the arrangements have to be made, fair board members have to deal with the grumblers (vendors, campers and others!) who want more space or less space or a different space or their favorite space or . . . as well as complaints we can’t even imagine. And every day of the fair someone has to make sure all the garbage, manure and other stuff left behind is taken care of!
Hundreds of hours have been given by these volunteers working at the fairgrounds, painting buildings, cleaning the seats, tables and toilets; mowing parking areas, making repairs wherever needed . . . the list of preparing the grounds for coming visitors, which includes you, is endless.
Anyone who has planned and prepared even a small party for children or adults, a special meeting, or anything of the sort, knows the hours of thinking, planning, buying, preparing — and worrying! — that goes into that event. Multiply those numbers by hundreds, and you will have a glimpse of what goes into planning the fair.
Members of the fair authority don’t wait until the last minute and then throw together a “pot luck” menu for us to enjoy. Nope. Many of the vendors who are at this year’s fair will reserve their space for next year before leaving the fairgrounds. And so the planning for the 2024 Jefferson County Fair will be underway.
This year’s admission is $10, plus a little extra for those planning to attend the country concert on Wednesday night. That one price opens up everything being offered during the fair — exhibits, shows and carnival rides, as well as parking. The only extra cost is those goodies you might want to buy along the midway.
Undoubtedly there be the usual group of complainers who think the $10 admission is too much. Just out of curiosity, I checked a couple places online. The cheapest ticket I could find for Kennywood Park was $34.99 per person, plus $20 parking per vehicle. Granted, Kennywood might offer more rides than the fair will, but I’ve never heard the little ones complaining about the rides at the fair. It’s always the older folks. Country music lovers can attend the concert on Wednesday night for an additional $10 or $25. Jackson Dean will be performing in New York a few days later, and tickets for that event start at $55 and go as high as $396. That is admission to the concert; it didn’t say what other costs might be involved. It seems to me a person gets a lot for the $10 admission to the fair.
How can you put a price on the smiles you will see, the laughter you will hear from the children, the opportunity to take a glimpse into our past history when visiting the Singer building, meeting old friends, making new friends — all those things that can happen at the Jefferson County Fair!
Besides the fair board, think of all the animals you will be able to see and touch at the fair. Have you ever tried to get a cat or a dog into a crate to go on a road trip? Imagine trying to put a cow or a pig or a horse into their “crate” to get them to the fair! Those animal owners also deserve a big “thank you.”
Maybe you can’t go to the fair every night, for whatever reasons. But it is well worth your effort to go at least one night and see for yourselves all the hard work that your friends, neighbors and even strangers have put into providing this special event just for you.
And if you happen to see a member of the fair board — they will be easy to spot in their colorful shirts — take a moment and say thanks. They have earned it.
p p p
Thought for the week — Some heroes don’t wear capes.