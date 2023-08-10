School bells are starting to ring around the country, and students of all ages are preparing to meet new teachers while looking for a word of encouragement and support from previous teachers.
Teachers have incredible responsibilities, but they also have remarkable opportunities. Some have found that those opportunities reach far beyond the pages of the text books they use in the classroom, and those are the teachers who are remembered for years to come.
I was watching a movie the other day that ended with a song. The first line of the song was “Take my hand, show me the way.” As I listened to that song, which had nothing to do with school or teachers, the thought occurred to me that in a sense, we all are teachers. Every day people are watching our lives, and learning about and from us.
Anyone who has spent much time with a small child knows that we are all teachers. Those little boys and girls are watching us and listening to every word that comes out of our mouths. We have all had awkward moments when those words and/or actions were repeated by our little ones, sometimes at the most inopportune times. When asked where they learned to do that or say that, the oh-so-truthful-and-innocent child will respond without hesitation: “from mommy” or “from daddy” or “from grandma” or “from grandpa” or “from Aunt Mary” or “from Uncle Tom” or from whomever they have been spending time. While we might wish for that proverbial hole to open at that moment, it never does. We are left squirming in our seat, emphatically trying to deny or cover up what everyone else knows the child spoke in truth. We taught a lesson we may never have intended to teach.
We all are teachers, some by profession, some by association and some just because people are watching us as friends, neighbors, co-workers or any of the other pair of shoes we are filling at the moment. The lessons they are learning from us may have nothing to do with books or numbers or grammar or history. They are life lessons — honesty, dependability, being content with the blessings we have received, truthfulness, sharing and so much more. Sadly, some are teaching an entirely different lesson — greed, selfishness, making false promises and more.
The song said, “Take my hand, show me the way.” A person doesn’t stop learning when they have received a diploma or certificate. Often that is just the beginning of learning, because then they realize that they may need help from time to time, that they may have to ask someone to “take my hand, show me the way.” Which way are we showing when that person asks us to “take my hand, show me the way?” We all are teachers — every day of our lives.
Thought for the week — The example you set has more impact than the words you speak. (Catherine Pulsifer)