I have never actually seen a sculptor working, except occasionally on a TV show or a movie. But I am sure when an artist begins sculpting, the work is not completed in a matter of minutes. The sculptor works for hours, days and maybe even weeks or years to achieve what he hopes will be the perfect piece of art.
A few days ago I unwrapped a piece of candy, and the message inside the wrapper said, “Be the sculptor of your dreams.” That thought keeps coming back to my mind.
When the sculptor begins his work, he most likely begins with a vision or perhaps a dream of what he hopes to create. So it is with us. Often children know early in life what they want to be when they grow up. They see a vision of themselves as a doctor, a teacher, an actor or a truck driver. The dreams are as many and varied as there are children. When that dream career doesn’t change, they do everything they know how to do to make it become a reality.
The road to achieving that dream often begins in school, where we can learn what we need to know, a little bit at the time. Perhaps the prophet Isaiah said it best: “For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little “ (Isaiah 28:10). We can’t learn everything in one lesson; sometimes lessons are painfully repeated until we finally get things figured out. As it is with the sculptor, who chips away or molds his creation a little bit at a time, here a little, there a little, so it is with us. Every thought we think, every word we speak, every deed we do, large or small, helps sculpt the person we are becoming, here a little, there a little.
I’m sure when a sculptor is working, he often steps back to look at his work, searching for any little flaws that might detract from the beauty of his art. We, too, must step back from time to time and see if there are any flaws detracting from the beauty we hope the world is seeing in us. The first thing people notice about us, obviously, is our physical appearance. That may encourage them to come a little closer or move a little further away. But when they look a little closer, they will see not only what is on the outside, but what is on the inside — the person we have been sculpting ourselves to be over all the years of our life. Often on TV shows or if we have an opportunity to visit a museum, we can see someone sitting in front of a piece of art, studying it, possibly for hours. When people look at us, do they see the person we want the world to see or do they see the person we really are? Sometimes the two are vastly different.
Undoubtedly, when a sculptor begins with his clay, wood, marble, hair or whatever it might be that he is using, he is hoping for a unique creation. He doesn’t want people to say he is a copycat. While many artists prefer not to show their work until it is complete, there must be those who ask trusted family members or friends, “What do you think?” as the work is being completed.
We also must strive to be unique, one-of-a-kind creations, using all the gifts and talents we have been given. We have been blessed with a multitude of mentors who can guide us as we sculpt our lives — family members, teachers, pastors, friends and most importantly, the Lord. And maybe they will be the one to see the tiny flaw that we missed, that tiny flaw that will make us less than we could be.
Even now each one of us is sculpting our own lives, a task that never ends. And perhaps, when we have taken our last breath, those who have known us will find that we did, indeed, create a priceless work of art.
- - -
Thought for the week — The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone. (Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)