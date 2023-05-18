The older I get, the more I am convinced that our President needs to sign an executive order, one that cannot be vetoed or rescinded or any of those other words. That order needs to make it mandatory that all people — men, women, girls, and boys — who are old enough to speak must wear name tags with the correct spelling of their name, along with parents and children, occupation and any other pertinent information! It would make life so much easier for us folks who are entering those so-called “golden years.”
Recently I was at a gathering, and saw lots of people whose faces I recognized. But most had names that had somehow slipped from my memory! But to make matters worse, they all knew me!
Talking to a friend the other day, she said she had been in the grocery store with her dad when one of his old buddies came up and carried on a conversation for several minutes. When the friend finally left the store, the man turned to his daughter and said, “Who was that?”
Class reunions are terrible. Kids that you spent 12 or 13 years of your early life with as best friends and buddies have become strangers, “old” people that are no longer recognized. Sometimes, even when they tell you who they are, that doesn’t help the memory genes suddenly kick in so that everything is like it was 40 or 50 years ago! We can’t understand how some of our classmates got so old, because when we looked in the mirror this morning, we knew we hadn’t changed that much!
And it doesn’t just happen when we are at work or in the store. It even happens at family get-togethers, when long-lost cousins come up and say “how are you?” as your mind scrambles to try to remember which aunt and uncle they belong to, hoping you won’t think you are talking to Cousin Johnny when it is really Cousin Billy!
Those questionable moments are (at least for me) the times when I breathe a quick prayer: “Lord, help me remember who this is and please don’t let me say anything stupid or insensitive,” like asking “How’s your mom doing?” only to be reminded that Aunt Susie died a good ten years ago!
Once a conversation is started, it invariably goes in one of two directions: When someone says, “Do you remember . . .” you certainly hope that you won’t embarrass yourself by not remembering, or that the version of the event or person is talking about is the same memory you both share. I remember an episode of the old Hazel shows, where George and a high school buddy each remembered a fight they had had as youngsters. But each remembered that the other boy lost the fight, and nearly cost them a renewed friendship!
If the conversation doesn’t try to recall days and events gone by, there is another never-ending topic for discussion: aches and pains. When we were young, we went to the doctor to get a sports exam or a physical for work, or at worst, because we had the measles or needed to have our tonsils removed. Now we go to the doctor because we have aches and pains in places we didn’t even know we had when we were young!
The other day I was reminded of a little poem someone had shared with me quite a few years ago. At the time I thought it was humorously cute.
“I’m never lonely because I have four men in my life. I get up with Charlie Horse. I spend the day with Arthur Itis. I dine with Will Power. And I go to bed with Ben Gay.”
Now that little poem isn’t quite so funny, because for too many family members and friends, it has become a reality.
But even though we might not remember everything and everyone we used to know, and even though our aches and pains might be more frequent, I still like to think that old commercial years ago was written with us in mind: We’re not getting older, just better.
Thought for the week — It’s not how old you are. It’s how you are old. (Jules Renard)